Amber Rose Reveals Her Celebrity Crush And It’s Shocking To Say The Least

Now that Amber Rose is single again, everyone wants to know who the famous former stripper might be interested in dating next. It turns out that Amber has been talking about her latest celebrity crush, too, but would she actually date him?

On a recent episode of her podcast, Loveline with Amber Rose, she talked about how much she loves the show Shark Tank.Amber admitted that she’s a huge fan of the show and that she binge-watches the ABC network hit. It could be that she is an entrepreneur herself and can relate to the guests on Shark Tank who are vying for money and support from the investor-hosts who make up the Shark Tank panel each week.

Muva T's anyone? Go to @dtlr or AmberRose.store now and choose from a selection of T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and hats ????❤???? A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Then again, part of the reason that Amber Rose really loves Shark Tank, she revealed, is because she has a crush on one of the Sharks and it’s not the one that anyone would have guessed. After all, why crush on Mark Cuban or Daymond John? It turns out that Amber Rose is lusting after Mr. Wonderful himself, Kevin O’Leary.

“I have the biggest crush on Mr. Wonderful,” Rose admitted.

“[His cockiness and confidence] is so hot to me. It’s so f**king hot. I’m not into Mark Cuban. He’s cocky in a different way.”

Sorry, Mark Cuban, she’s just not that into you. It turns out that Amber Rose is into a different kind of cocky and even though some people criticize Kevin O’Leary for his no-holds-barred style and for being rather cutthroat, it looks like that might be why Amber thinks he is just so hot.

“I feel like Mr. Wonderful has been there, done that, he’s just the s**t,” Amber gushed.

“He knows exactly what he’s talking about, he just gets it and people be up there crying and he’s like ‘Look, I don’t get emotionally invested. I’m out. You’re dead to me.’ I’m just wet watching him, so hot.”

All hail Queen @barbaracorcoran! ???? #SharkTank A post shared by sharktankabc (@sharktankabc) on Jan 23, 2017 at 9:15am PST

Amber Rose has dated a few men over the years and it seems like none of them are like the other. Most recently, Amber was dating Val Chmerkovskiy after meeting the professional dancer while working with his brother Maks Chmerkovskiy on Dancing With The Stars. It was revealed that the pair split up in early February and while Val had nothing but nice things to say about Amber, the actual reason for their split was never revealed. It was assumed that the break up wasn’t ugly because neither Amber Rose of Val Chmerkovskiy deleted any of the pictures they took together from social media.

???? A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:59pm PST

Instead, just a day after news that Amber and Val split up, she was spotted on the red carpet with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. The two were all over each other and even kissed for the cameras while posing outside of Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party. The surprising PDA started rumors that she had reconciled with Wiz and that might be the reason for the split with Val. However, it’s been over a month now since the red carpet PDA session with Wiz Khalifa and there’s not been more evidence that Amber and Wiz are getting back together.

Despite Amber Rose’s unlikely celebrity crush on “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary, she’ll have to find love with someone else. The Shark Tank regular has been married to the same woman since 1990 and probably wouldn’t be interested in swapping out his wife Linda for Amber.

Do you think Amber Rose’s celebrity crush on Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank is odd or do you also think he’s hot? Tell us what you think of Mr. Wonderful and confess your own celebrity crush in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]