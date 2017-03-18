Emma Stone For ‘La La Land’ Musical Rumors Are Untrue

There is no truth to the news that Emma Stone will soon star in the Broadway adaptation of La La Land, the lauded musical which gained the actress a prestigious Oscars trophy. Gossip Cop debunked Radar Online‘s claims that the musical is “now aimed like a burning bullet at Broadway” and that Emma will “unsheathe her gorgeous ivory gams and tippity-tap down Gotham’s legendary great white way.”

Following her glorious moment at the star-studded ceremony, Emma will have a busy year ahead. She will join the cast of Battle of Sexes which follows the lives of tennis players Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King. Emma will also work on a biopic of Queen Anne alongside Olivia Coleman and Rachel Weisz. Disney fans are similarly excited to see her as Cruella de Vil in the live-action movie simply titled as Cruella.

Apart from being active in the movie scene, Emma will appear in a Netflix series too. She will work with Jonah Hill for the 10-episode program Maniac. The dark comedy series will shed light to the lives of two people in a mental institution.

Emma’s career was reminiscent of Mia’s story in La La Land. When she was in ninth grade, Emma crafted a career plan which she called “Project Hollywood.” She then realized that acting wasn’t enough to pay her bills, that’s why she took another job at a dog-biscuit bakery.

She urges young people to not give up even if they are struggling. “If you’re going through hell, keep going,” she told ABC via CNBC. Emma further said that she still has “a lot of growing and learning and work to do” and that her Oscar is a great motivation to continue what she started.

On ‘Owing’ Emma Watson Her La La Land Achievement

The things Emma went through for her career truly made her stronger. In the midst of the “Envelopegate” controversy that befell the recent Academy Awards, only a few have noticed Emma’s graceful answer to a reporter’s seemingly rude query about her La La Land success.

During her customary interview in the Oscars press room, a reported from Apple Daily asked her, “Do you feel like owing Emma Watson a drink or dinner to thank her for turning down the role [in La La Land]?”

While she appeared shocked, Emma managed to deliver a classy comeback. Instead of looking offended, she praised the British actress.

“Oh my god, you know what? She’s doing great. She’s… the coolest. She’s Belle. Right? I mean, I think it’s all… it’s all good. I think she’s amazing.”

Page Six previously reported that the Beauty and the Beast actress lost the role because of her “crazy demands.” One example is her alleged request to have all the rehearsals in London.

The Belle of the Ball. #BeOurGuest ???? A post shared by Beauty and The Beast (@beautyandthebeast) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

Disney’s new Belle already broke her silence. She said she needed to focus on Beauty and the Beast because her heart was in the project and that she “got to be all in.” The film likewise entailed months of shooting in the U.K.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she described the rumors as “frustrating.”

“It’s one of these frustrating things where sort of names get attached to projects very early on as a way to kind of build anticipation or excitement for something that’s coming before anything is really actually agreed or set in stone.”

The Easy A Star’s Friendship with Ryan Gosling

Gossip Cop not only dismissed the La La Land musical rumors, but also the claims about Emma’s “dalliance” with her co-star. The website previously discredited Celeb Dirty Laundry‘s claim that Eva Mendes is “insecure” of Emma’s closeness to Ryan Gosling.

CDL claims that Eva’s worry arises from her observation that Emma “is currently single, has a reputation for hitting on other people’s boyfriends, and is at the top of her career.”

Earlier this month, the rumor debunking site refuted the claim that Eva and Ryan had a major fight because of the Ghostrider star’s refusal to accompany her beau at the Academy Awards. She allegedly told Ryan that it’s okay if she wouldn’t attend because “Emma would be there for him.” Eva’s retort allegedly angered Ryan so much that he “stormed out of the house.”

The Hitch actress doesn’t have a history of consistently accompanying Ryan to high-profile events. She even opened up to Shape magazine for its April 2017 edition about her penchant for staying at home.

“What people don’t know about me is that I love being home. Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls,” she said.

Eva and Ryan are the parents of two girls, Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 11 months. Despite being together for a long time, the couple isn’t used to making grand announcements on Instagram or magazine covers.

The mother-of-two’s last major role was for HBO’s Clear History in 2013. She took a step back from acting, but has focused her attention to her family and businesses. She is the current ambassador and creative director of Circa Beauty. She is continuously working too for her eponymous clothing line with fashion label New York & Company.

[Featued Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]