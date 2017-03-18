Marilyn Manson, Johnny Depp and Ozzy Osbourne: Is There A Future For Shock Rock?

Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper, and Ozzy Osbourne were delightfully shocking in their day, but can they shock a new generation into liking shock rock? Johnny Depp’s best pal Marilyn’s tenth album came out a month ago, but how many of his album buyers will be teens and young adults?

Johnny Depp joined Alice Cooper in Hollywood Vampires, but are they outdated? Is there a future for new shock rock? Who will follow in the footsteps of Marilyn Manson? Marilyn Manson followed in the footsteps of Alice Cooper and Ozzy Osbourne. Will there be another?

Marilyn Manson, Ozzy Osbourne, and Alice Cooper once shocked the parents and grandparents of teens. What do today’s teens think of Marilyn Manson?

What would they think of Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper or the idea that Johnny Depp has joined the shock rockers? The Fine Brothers video below of contemporary teens seeing Marilyn Manson videos might at least, in the end, bring a little hope to the shock rock genre.

While Marilyn Manson’s might not be for everyone, an optimistic marketing agent could see at least some hope for the shock rock genre within this generation, after watching this marketing test. The music was perhaps starting to win over about half of them.

Marilyn Manson, Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Ozzy Osbourne would all be encouraged to hear at least some of the comments from these teens.

“The More I’m Watching It The More I’m Liking It.”

Another teen believed Marilyn Manson’s music was getting better as he listened.

“OK, we’re getting better. I feel like it’s getting better.”

Ozzy Osbourne and Alice Cooper could certainly attest that not everyone liked shock rock in the 1970s either. Shock Rock was always controversial, but if half or nearly half of young people could be attracted that’s impressive, and possibly more support than Alice Cooper and Ozzy Osbourne ever enjoyed. Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp struggled to be shocking amid the hard rocking culture of the 1990’s.

Johnny Depp’s acting is very well received, though, despite the darker nature of some of his films, and the shockingly larger than life characters he plays. Could Johnny Depp pull in more attention for the shock rock genre, now since he is part of Alice Cooper’s Hollywood Vampires?

Marilyn Manson caught the undivided attention of one girl.

“It pulled me in, I can’t lie.”

Johnny Depp’s longtime pal Marilyn Manson was winning them over, but apparently young people are not accustomed to this level of shock, violence, hard rock, sexuality and overall oddity presented in Marilyn Manson’s videos.

In the days of Alice Cooper and Ozzy Osbourne, most music was very lively. There was rock, metal, death metal, and heavy metal, all of which were really stimulating, and thought provoking, both lyrically and musically. Music now isn’t at all like that as one young lady quoted on Loudwire observed.

“With music nowadays, it’s like empty and it’s lifeless but this is, even though it isn’t something I would listen to on my own time it is interesting how his like artistry is important to him.”

Marilyn Manson’s music “makes me pumped up.” commented one excited girl, anther teen commented in a similar spirit.

“This music is just so fun to me.”

A few said they liked the shock rock music, and even remembered it from childhood, but they found Marilyn Manson’s videos uncomfortable. As one young lady related.

“I go back and forth between Marilyn Manson. Like I want to listen to more of him, but I also don’t want bad dreams?”

Ozzy Osbourne and Alice Cooper still enjoy a strong fan base among their contemporaries. People of all ages are at least somewhat fascinated by these two legends of shock rock.

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson found more competition in the heavy metal and shock rock genre, but it was harder to find resistance. Marilyn Manson always managed though to get at least some groups stirred up against him.

Comparing Alice Cooper in the 1990s to Marylin Manson now, Metal Injection also reflected on the video.

“I remember in the late 90s when Manson was the big shock rocker of the moment that critics compared him to Alice Cooper. At the time, teenage me saw Alice Cooper as kind of a joke, whereas Manson was the real deal. Watching this video, it was hilarious to see teens now reacting to Manson the same way I reacted to Cooper when I was a teen.”

Marilyn Manson still sells his share of albums. Marilyn’s close friend Johnny Depp is living his dreams with Alice Cooper and the Hollywood Vampires, but Johnny Depp’s acting career still pays the bills. Ozzy Osbourne plans to be singing “Crazy Train” well into his 70s, and Ozzy Osbourne managed to stay current on The Osbournes, with his wife Sharon and kids Jack and Kelly, but what happens next?

Creeper wants to be the next Marilyn Manson according to Team Rock, and certainly, they are not alone. There are plenty of bands out there to fill the spot once held by Marilyn Manson, and Alice Cooper and Ozzy Osbourne before him.

Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper, Marilyn Manson and even Johnny Depp will rock for the rest of his natural lives, but what then? Who will pick up the microphone, and will anyone still listen?

There are still Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Ozzy Osbourne wanna be’s so hopefully they will have an audience for their shock rock genre.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]