‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Huge Dragons, Fewer Episodes, And One Shocking Death

Warning: This article contains potential Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

Last week, HBO finally told us exactly when Game of Thrones Season 7 will premiere — July 16, for those who missed it — and now we’re learning more details about the new season from the creators of the show.

First of all, the dragons are going to be massive, GoT director Matt Shakman tells Entertainment Weekly.

“The dragons this year are the size of 747s. Drogon is the biggest of the bunch — his flame is 30-feet in diameter!”

To put that in perspective, Daenerys’ fire-breathing, plane-sized beasts will be around 230 feet long with 210-foot wingspans. Good luck to whoever tries to stop them in Game of Thrones Season 7.

Next, showrunners David Benioff and Daniel Weiss appeared on a Game of Thrones panel at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, last weekend and confirmed the number of episodes that will air in the show’s eighth and final season.

“It’s only going to be six episodes for the final season,” Benioff explained. “From the beginning we’ve wanted to tell a 70-hour movie. It will turn out to be a 73-hour movie, but it’s stayed relatively the same of having the beginning, middle and now we’re coming to the end. It would have been really tough if we lost any core cast members along the way, I’m very happy we’ve kept everyone and we get to finish it the way we want to.”

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) also appeared on the panel, and at one point a fan asked the panel why Turner had reverted her hair back to its natural blonde, instead of keeping Sansa’s red locks.

According to Maxim, Williams replied, quipping, “She’s dead,” referring to Sansa.

Apparently, her response was met with awkward silence that was only broken when Benioff indicated the panel audience wouldn’t break the “no spoilers” code of the entertainment industry and would keep Williams’ potential slip of tongue a secret. Of course, we’re writing about her comment here, so Benioff’s hopes proved futile.

However, Entertainment Weekly reports Benioff joked that the writers’ room “argued over who got to kill Sansa,” so Williams may have just been kidding around with fans as well.

Meanwhile, the panel offered some behind-the-scenes info for fans, including their opinion on the worst scene ever filmed on Game of Thrones.

“There’s a scene in the pilot that might be the worst scene we’ve ever written — probably the most embarrassing — with the Stark boys and Jon Snow and Theon,” said Weiss. “They’re all shaving each other — like getting their haircut. And they were all shirtless, and it’s like, ‘Wait, why is this in here?’ And the only reason it was in there was no continuity between scenes in the pilot where their beards are all different [due to how much the actors had grown from when the pilot first started shooting to when it was re-shot a year later]. And if you look closely, you could tell they were all flexing because they’re shirtless. They’re all flexing their abs They were all doing crunches all day between takes.”

“I remember that the day before [Alfie Allen, who plays Theon] had starved himself of water,” Williams said.

And, finally, they hinted that Game of Thrones may rise again in another form after Season 8 ends.

“I think HBO might well do [another series] and I look forward to watching it and I think it be great, but I think they should get new blood in,” Benioff hinted.

What do you think of the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 and Season 8 spoilers?

Game of Thrones Season 7 returns to HBO on July 16.

[Featured Image by HBO]