Drake’s ‘More Life’ Drops On ‘OVO Sound Radio 39’ – Download Link At 6 P.M. EST

People have been waiting for Drake’s More Life album ever since Drake teased that More Life would be available for download on Saturday, March 4, as reported by the Inquisitr. Now a full two weeks later, More Life still hasn’t been made available for download, but Saturday, March 18, should be the day that Drake’s drops More Life, even though More Life might not be available on iTunes (but check it anyway for Drake’s More Life album download link. According to the Fader, Drake fans need to go to OVO Sound Radio on Saturday to find out more about More Life.

As of this writing, the OVO Sound Radio link shows the most recent “OVO Sound Radio EP 38 (Dirty)” with Drake, an interview being called very special and very rare. In that interview, Drake discussed Toronto being a “cultural mosaic” and a great place to grow up as a black and Jewish artist, who is deemed a rapper, even though Drake said he can’t figure out why his pop songs are also deemed rap. The official Instagram account of Drake confirmed that tuning in to OVO Sound Radio on Saturday will produce a newer episode of the radio show.

“Tune into ovosound radio episode 39 with @champagnepapi & @oliverelkhatib (@octoberfirm) tomorrow at 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 10pm GMT @applemusic“

Therefore, by March 18, there should be a new episode No. 39 on OVO Sound Radio that features Drake, and perhaps Drake’s new More Life album. Drake noted that OVO founder Oliver El-Khatib will join Drake for that episode. As reported by the Fader, More Life won’t be found only on Apple Music. The release of More Life will obviously be different than the album releases of Drake’s What A Time To Be Alive and Views, which were both exclusive to Apple Music for a time immediately after their releases.

Folks are going crazy looking for the release of Drake’s More Life, since the album should include J. Lo, Kanye and Young Thug, according to Cleveland.com. However, those fans who haven’t yet seen Drake’s Instagram account that spells out the scheduled release time of Drake’s More Life, are turning to social media to release their frustration and angst at looking for the download link of More Life.

As of this writing, the artist’s link for Drake on OVO Sound Radio at ovosound.com/artist/drake is live, but there is no information about the download link. The image being shown to promote the OVO Sound Radio shows a bee, and some fans are joking and commenting and asking if the bee is in the photo promoting Drake’s More Life album because bees are in danger and need more life.

As reported by Twitter, More Life is a trending topic, with 113,000 tweets coming into Twitter surrounding Drake’s impending album. It isn’t known why Drake delayed More Life for these two additional weeks, and if Drake was remastering the album until perfection. Some of the comments being published about Drake’s More Life from social media can be viewed below.

ovocarti: "@champagnepapi Drop some merch at 6pm too." a30locco: "When is this dropping on iTunes." djconcorde: "drop the playlist or album." forgedironfitness: "MORE LIFE." ayo_fink: "At what time is the actual release anyone?" ambrose.19: "Mr. Drake where tf is our album?"

