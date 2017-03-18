Presidential Election 2020 Odds: Elizabeth Warren, Democrats Favored Vs. Trump

When it comes to the Presidential Election 2020 odds several Democrats have been given favorable chances to oust Donald Trump from the White House. As every American knows, this year was one of the most outrageous election seasons in US history, but never before have so many online sports books had so much attention drawn to the odds of an election outcome.

What is even a bit more bizarre is the attention the 2020 Presidential Election is already getting, especially considering the new sitting President hasn’t even been in office for 90 days.

While rumblings of Michelle Obama running in 2020 never really go away, no matter how much she down plays it, coupled with the possibility of another Hillary Clinton run or even Oprah Winfrey giving the Oval Office a try, the one thing that Donald Trump has already accomplished is proving that an outsider can take over Washington. Trumps odds to win the Presidential Election were astronomical when he first threw his hat into the ring, yet he went on to pull off arguably the biggest upset in political history.

Yes, if this was a horse race, Trump would have made a lot of people rich if they selected him to win.

Now it seems a new name is already making noise for the Democratic side as the DNC is looking for ways to win back the White House in 2020. According to the Free Beacon, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Tim Kaine and former First Lady Michelle Obama are the top Democratic contenders, with Warren being right at the top of the list.

Warren is currently listed as the Democrat with the best odds to win the 2020 general election at 11/1. The Beacon reports that in a poll conducted in February, Trump lead the Massachusetts Democrat by 6 points with 42 percent of likely voters supporting the current Commander-in-Chief, while only 36 percent said they would support Warren.

Since then Warren has slowly climbed up the odds board as the favorite to give President Trump a run for his money in 2020. While it may seem like a silly thing to take the odds to win the 2020 Presidential Election seriously, the DNC needs to start slowly pushing a candidate forward as soon as possible, and as of right now, Warren seems to be their leader.

During the 2016 election, Elizabeth Warren was supportive of the DNC elect Hillary Clinton in a big way, however while Clinton’s efforts fell short in the end, the grandstanding Warren did for the former first lady helped thrust her into a national spotlight.

Now much more of a household name, is Warren trying to parlay her time in the national spotlight into a run at the Oval Office? Warren down plays the idea at times, but she has a couple of years to work on her possible Presidential game plan if she decided to go that route.

Another favorite for the Democratic party is Hillary Clinton.

Could Clinton actually make a third go round at the White House? While it seems unlikely, you can never say never when it comes to these politicians. Clinton, who lost out to Barack Obama in the DNC race back in 2008, and the Presidential Election to Donald Trump in 2016, is listed at 14/1 to make one more run towards becoming the first female President in American history.

Right now, Clinton would have to make up ground in her own party if she is entertaining the thought of another run, as Elizabeth Warren has currently taken her spot as the favorite to become the first Madam President ever elected.

If Warren or Clinton did both run in 2020, it would be the first time in U.S. history that two women would have a great shot at squaring off against each other for a chance to represent its party.

To see all of the current odds listed for the 2020 Presidential Election, be sure to click here.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]