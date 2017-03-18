Kate Middleton News: Kate And Prince William In Love, No ‘Trouble In Paradise’

After Prince William’s ski trip and dancing-dad video fiasco in Switzerland, E! News reported that William and Kate Middleton are still clearly in love and ready to work. The outlet wrote that since the Cambridges arrived on Friday, there have been “no visible signs of any trouble in paradise,” and there are many photos of the young couple looking very happy and relaxed together in the most romantic city in the world. A body language expert examined the multiple photos and video from Kate and William’s Paris trip and said she found “no sign of a problem” that would indicate a troubled marriage.

It’s even possible that Middleton agrees with the Twitter Middleton fan account, @RoyallyKate, and Kate now loves her husband even more than she loved him before he let loose with his inebriated dance.

Hahaha if anything, that video of William dancing made me love him even more ???????? #GoOnWills — Kate Middleton Fans (@RoyallyKate) March 14, 2017

Prince William and Kate are spending two days in Paris on a “soft diplomacy” mission to help smooth the way for Brexit. Whatever the two royals think of Britain’s upcoming exit from the European Union, they are keeping their thoughts to themselves and focusing on carrying out the “charm offensive” as planned by Britain’s Foreign Office. More than one royal fan has had their day made by an unexpected glimpse of Middleton or Prince William.

So Prince William and Kate just drove straight past me in Paris ????????✨???? #claimtofame #daymade #royals — katielouisealden (@MissKatieAlden) March 18, 2017

Kate and William have a packed schedule in Paris with everything from a glittering gala dinner to attendance at a rugby match planned for their entertainment. Throughout, the Cambridges make sure to emphasize how close the two nations are as they charm onlookers with their grace and warmth.

In the morning, Prince William and Middleton cheered on their team at the Six Nations rugby game between Wales and France. Prince William’s father is the Prince of Wales, and William will probably be created Prince of Wales when his father ascends the throne, so for Prince William and Kate, Wales is symbolically their own team.

Middleton’s rugby skills were put to the test as she geared up for Wales’ “clash” with France at the rugby game. The Duke and Duchess visited with some young rugby players from local Paris clubs and very quickly joined in the fun. The Mirror reported that the youngsters offered to put the couple “through their paces” and when one passed a rugby ball to Middleton, she couldn’t resist.

Kate’s rugby knowledge is impressive, and she has for long been a big fan of the rough-and-tumble game. When a commentator suggested that Middleton’s rugby interest was unusual, some fans took to Twitter to point out that women like rugby too.

Why shouldn't Kate Middleton know the rules of rugby? Switch on now commentators … women like rugby too #WALvFRA #6nations2017 — Bethan Moorcraft (@BethanMoorcraft) March 18, 2017

Later in the day, Duchess Kate and Prince William visited Paris’s “iconic” Musee D’Orsay after making a special request to see some of the Claude Monet paintings housed in the “largest collection of Impressionist masterpieces in the world.” It was a chance for the couple to revisit the earliest stages of their romance. Kate Middleton met Prince William while they were students at St Andrew’s University where they both studied history, including art history. Art has remained an important part of their private lives and their public work.

Kate is very active in therapeutic art-based charity work because she believes that art can heal even when other forms of therapy cannot.

“I am a firm believer in the power of art to make a difference.”

