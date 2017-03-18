Rick Ross’ ‘Idols Become Rivals’ Features Chris Rock, Aimed Squarely At Birdman

Rick Ross, also known as Ricky Rozay, released his highly-anticipated album called Rather You Than Me on Friday, March 17, and one of the album’s tracks in particular brought the rap world’s immediate attention.

Rick Ross’s new album is full of guest appearances from other rap giants, including Future, Nas, Gucci Mani, Meek Mill, and many others. One of the songs even features comedian Chris Rock, “Idols Become Rivals,” in which Rick Ross – just as the title suggests – is taking shots at another prominent figure in the rap world.

The new Rick Ross is pure Fire cope it right now. pic.twitter.com/aHQVRVlFba — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) March 17, 2017

And that person is Birdman, who in recent months has come under fire for not paying his artists and producers, particularly Lil Wayne & DJ Khaled, according to Hot New Hip Hop. On Rick Ross’s already-controversial “Idols Become Rivals” Birdman gets burned by Rozay even though the two used to be friends and, as Ross himself puts it in the lyrics, “I used to look up to you ni**a.”

The “Idols Become Rivals” Birdman diss by Rick Ross features opening vocals from comedian Chris Rock. In the lyrics to the diss song, Birdman is slammed by Rick Ross for “nearly breaking my heart,” and scolded for “dealing with my brother Khaled” the way he did. Ross points out in the lyrics that Khaled was “loyal” to Birdman, and raps that he saw “pain” in Khaled’s eyes.

As for Birdman’s conflict with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross raps that he “prays” Birdman will “find the kindness in your heart for Wayne,” according to Billboard quoting the lyrics.

“His entire life, he gave you what that was the game/ I watched this whole debacle so I’m part to blame/ Last request, can all producers please get paid?”

So many quotables in Rick Ross' new Birdman diss https://t.co/M6hr6zSW2n pic.twitter.com/4i46QBdfEK — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 17, 2017

A few hours after Rick Ross’s “Idols Become Rivals” Birdman diss track leaked online on Thursday, Billboard asked Birdman about the claims that he’s refusing to pay Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled.

In what seems like a direct reference to Rick Ross’s controversial track featuring Chris Rock, Birdman said that he doesn’t “get caught up in ho* sh*t, man.”

“I just keep doing what I’m doing and keep pushing. I don’t get caught up in that, I don’t play like that. I’m a man and I stand my ground and I do my thing.”

Birdman responds to Rick Ross diss: "I don't get caught up in hoe sh*t." https://t.co/8Fm9RkVeGR pic.twitter.com/VQ2A3kRLuq — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 17, 2017

Birdman went on to say that numbers “don’t lie” and that it’s all he gives a “f***” about.

Rick Ross has been pretty vocal about controversies surrounding Birdman in recent years, which is why his “Idols Become Rivals” Birdman diss doesn’t come as much of a surprise. In 2015, Ross publicly sided with Wayne after Birdman put off the release of Wayne’s Tha Carter V album.

On Thursday, the day before the official release of “Idols Become Rivals,” Rick Ross wrote an Instagram post in which he said he couldn’t “wait” for Wayne to hear the song.

“The streets need you. Being a Boss means having the courage to say the things everybody thinking but scared to say. I can’t wait for you to hear it. Midnight. #Idolsbecomerivals.”

Wayne took to Twitter to respond to Rick Ross’s heartfelt message and thanked the fellow rapper for making him the central figure of his new track.

dam big bro that msg hit me in the heart and put the motivation on automatik start. I needed that. 1 boss 2 another pic.twitter.com/3AIaHMuAmn — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 16, 2017

Rick Ross has previously praised Wayne, calling him a “boss” and saying that he looks up to Wayne. The “Idols Become Rivals” rapper praised Wayne for being “the first artist to make so many feats.”

Prior to Birdman making headlines for being an unreliable partner to his artists and producers, Rick Ross and Birdman were close pals. In 2011, the two even released the collaborative mixtape The H: The Lost Album Vol. 1.

Rick Ross mood when he wrote "Idols become Rivals"….. pic.twitter.com/Oy7W5MHUhn — ???????? (@haaaanh_) March 17, 2017

