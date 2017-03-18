‘RHOA’ Season 9 Reunion Show Spoilers: Porsha Williams & Apollo Nida Had Sex?

Will Frick and Frack be friends after the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion show? Some serious tea is getting spilled and it looks like Todd Tucker is going to reveal some serious dirt on Porsha Williams in retaliation for all of the drama she put him and Kandi Burruss through this season will all the accusations she waged at the RHOA couple. All About The Tea revealed some serious Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 spoilers recently and one of the most shocking claims they made is that Todd will accuse Porsha Williams of having sex with Apollo Nida before he headed off to prison.

That means that Porsha Williams slept with Phaedra Parks’ husband according to the report. With all the importance that Phaedra has placed on not dating or having anything to do with other men while her marriage was still intact, will she forgive her best friend for sleeping with her husband? Or is any of it even true?

Something amazing is going to happen during the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion show according to Andy Cohen. While talking about the highly anticipated reunion show in a recent YouTube video, Andy Cohen said, “Holy s**t! Some stuff came out tonight!”

While there is no indication that it was Todd Tucker’s revelation that Porsha Williams slept with Apollo Nida before he headed off to prison less than two years ago, that would be major in terms of tea and the Real Housewives of Atlanta crew. Especially since Porsha has buddied up to Phaedra Parks recently and the two seem to constantly film together and have certainly leaned on each other when others were bringing the drama.

Unfortunately (or fortunately, really) Real Housewives of Atlanta still has several Season 9 episodes to air before the big reunion show. Remember, these scenes are filmed weeks and sometimes months in advance. It’s going to be a long wait to see what Todd Tucker has to say about Porsha Williams and Apollo Nida. It might be worth it though just to see Phaedra Parks’ reaction.

Yes my gym isn't this extravagant right now, but I'm still gettin it in baby! What ya'll doing?? #nidafitness A post shared by APOLLO NIDA RHOA (@apollonida03) on May 21, 2016 at 9:44am PDT

Most of RHOA Season 9 has been consumed with Porsha Williams feud with Kandi Burruss and details of their failed tryst has become one of the main talking points. When it first was revealed that Kandi and Porsha shared a passionate kiss, the snowball turned into an avalanche when Porsha claimed that Kandi and Todd invited her into their bedroom.

Porsha Williams went even further to claim that Todd Tucker had been cheating on Kandi Burruss with other women. She revealed that Todd uses the alias “Marvin” to meet other women and said that Kandi has been with other women in the past too. There are even claims that Kandi carried on a longtime relationship with Porsha’s best friend Shamea Morton.

Things got especially rocky recently after Porsha claimed that Kandi and Todd wanted to drug and rape her. Just two episodes ago on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss confronted Porsha about the drug and rape claims, clearly upset because she said that could ruin her whole life and not just her career.

So now we’re left to wonder until we get to actually watch the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion show. How exactly does Todd Tucker reveal that Porsha Williams had sex with Apollo Nida before he went off to prison? If anyone would know, it would be Todd, who was and is still close friends with Apollo. So how is Phaedra Parks going to respond when Todd claims that Porsha had sex with her husband? This might just be the most interesting RHOA reunion show ever.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images]