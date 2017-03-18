Liam Payne Races To Complete Solo Album Before Baby, Offers Friendship To Bieber

Liam Payne wants to save Justin Bieber from what seems to be a chaotic lifestyle after the “Purpose” singer spent a night with a dozen models at his $2,200-an-hour luxury cruise.

Liam Payne reached out to Justin Bieber about dealing with fame and it was soooo sweet! https://t.co/CxX82EQ7fm pic.twitter.com/RI6gE0JX4F — heat & heatworld.com (@heatworld) March 17, 2017

Liam Payne may have a pregnant girlfriend at home, but he wants to help fellow singer Justin Bieber to get on the right path. The One Direction singer is offering Biebs his friendship – and his phone number – to “chat” with the 23-year-old singer about the perils of fame, according to the Mirror.

Liam Payne, who is about to become a father at the age of 23 with pregnant girlfriend Cheryl Cole, has reached out to Justin Bieber after the Canadian singer made headlines during his tour around Australia, where he was partying all night long with a dozen hand-picked models on his $2,200-an-hour luxury boat.

All of the ladies at Justin Bieber’s private party reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement and had their phones taken away before boarding the luxury vessel. One model in attendance even made fun of Bieber‘s manhood on social medial, according to the Daily Mail.

But Liam Payne seems to believe that Justin Bieber is taking it too far, which is why he wants to help. Speaking to Rollacoaster magazine, the One Direction singer and partner of pregnant Cheryl Cole said Biebs is “a great guy.”

“He’s a great guy — inside there’s a really good heart.”

While many people on the Internet would disagree with Liam Payne after seeing in Justin Bieber nothing but a “spoiled brat” – the nickname the “Purpose” singer has been given after his numerous public stunts – the future father actually wants to help him out.

Liam Payne said he had told Bieber that he knows exactly what the “Love Yourself” singer is currently going through.

“I said, ‘Look, the difference between me and you is I had four different boys going through the same thing to look to.’ He didn’t have that.”

Liam Payne gives phone number to Justin Bieber amid Belieber backlash: 'I understand exactly what you're going…… https://t.co/o7pOgb34yh pic.twitter.com/zby8AzytS0 — One Direction News (@1D_UKNews) March 17, 2017

Then Liam Payne offered Justin Bieber his cellphone number and told him to call him “any time you want to chat.” While it’s unclear whether or not the two have actually chatted on the phone, the One Direction singer says Biebs “needs somebody” who would understand his “world.”

Justin Bieber and his apparent struggles with fame weren’t the only topics Liam Payne talked about during the interview. The father-to-be also opened up about his relationship with pregnant girlfriend Cheryl Cole, who is 10 years his senior.

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole, who met more than 10 years ago during X Factor auditions – where Cole was the glamorous judge and Payne was merely an aspiring artist – are now expecting their first child and the One Direction singer admits that dating his teenage crush is a “dream.”

“This is the thing. In a non-cliché way, it’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream. You wake up in the most beautiful places.”

Liam Payne, 23, can’t seem to stop gushing about his pregnant girlfriend, showering her with compliments such as “the most beautiful girlfriend in the world,” “absolutely amazing,” “so ace,” “wonderful person,” and “amazing.”

Liam Payne Is very happy with Cheryl Cole https://t.co/gn06Q0fZSu pic.twitter.com/OsAhLKgDx3 — Jessika Johnson (@JessikaJ28) March 18, 2017

Payne truly has many words to describe pregnant Cheryl Cole, and he says they are “super happy” together. The One Direction singer is currently spending sleepless night at recording studio to finish his studio album before Cole gives birth to their child, according to the Daily Mail citing an insider close to Payne.

“It’s not ideal right now but it will mean he’s completely free to dote on mum and baby when the time quickly comes.”

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole are set to welcome their child any day now, as the singer’s due date is in March.

[Featured Image by Tim Ireland/AP Images]