CNN Loses Millions Of Readers, Ranking Drops On Alexa

For decades, CNN ruled the web, but it looks like the media monarch will lose its throne soon.

According to some, the channel is not what it used to be and it’s a “big letdown”.

Recently, the legendary Carl Bernstein, the journalist who broke the Watergate Scandal in the 1970s, suggested that CNN should focus on “real stories.”

A case in point is Kellyanne Conway’s recent reference to “microwaves turning into cameras.”

Although president Trump’s counsellor made it clear that she made a generic remark about surveillance—something she read about in an article, CNN called the legendary Carl Bernstein— a man who is an inspiration to thousands of journalists — to dissect Conway’s comments.

Bernstein may not be a Trump ally, but he has always focused on real issues that affected American citizens.

When CNN anchor Don Lemon showed him the clip of Conway’s microwave interview, Bernstein dismissed it, saying her remarks shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“It’s not silly, it’s dangerous… the extent to which we take it seriously. We need to keep doing our reporting on the real stories, including what’s going on with the Russians, with Trump… the people around him,” Bernstein insisted.

CNN president Jeff Zucker, according to a report by Forbes, claimed that the media giant has seen an increase in ratings.

However, the numbers on Alexa tell a different story.

According to Alexa ranking, the CNN website has been losing millions of readers. From 516 million sessions in December, the website hits dropped to 450 million sessions in March. The bounce rate of CNN also skyrocketed to 62.15%.

In December, the website ranked No.70 globally. However, in March, the site dropped to the 97th place, according to a report by Rank2Traffic.

During and after the U.S elections, CNN drew a lot of flak for its biased and unfair coverage of the president. Both Trump and his supporters called out on the media giant for its ‘anti-Trump’ agenda.

CNN‘s Jake Tapper during a recent interview of SXSW in Austin, badmouthed Trump and his administration, which again invited criticism.

The comments section on Deadline was flooded with anti-CNN remarks. A user who goes by the screen name Nonpolitical Post, said, “CNN is just a big letdown these days. Just let all the anchors go and start over. Become an actual news gathering organization again, one that people trust. This Tapper guy has hate in his veins – he, others on his network, and many like him on the Fox/MSNBC side actually don’t see how they are part the problem – they spew venom daily and blame everyone but themselves. It’s sad what journalism has become.”

Often dubbed the Clinton News Network, CNN has been know for its pro-Clinton agenda. “If you don’t care about facts and you are ok with getting your news from unnamed sources, The Clinton News Network is the propaganda network for you. If you can tell whose side the reporter is on when you see the story it’s not journalism it’s ‘Fake News’ and CNN is the definition of fake,” said another anonymous user.

According to a recent poll by YouGov, less viewers were tuning into CNN because of their negative connotations, with viewers preferring MSNBC and Fox News for more “trustworthy” news.

YouGov BrandIndex measured CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC with its Buzz score, which asks respondents: “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?” Respondents replied that they have been hearing mostly negative things about CNN.

It remains to be seen if CNN will regain its ratings and readership.

[Featured Image By Eldarnurkovic/Fotolia/AP Images]