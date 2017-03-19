Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian ‘Fighting For Each Other’ Despite Split Controversies

Blac Chyna finally speaks up about the real deal between her and Rob Kardashian. Much to everyone’s surprise, Blac Chyna revealed that both of them are “fighting for each other” – a completely different tone from what people read and hear in the news lately.

The mother of two recently graced the cover of Cosmopolitan South Africa for its April issue and opened up about her relationship with her baby daddy Rob Kardashian. For the first time after their highly publicized split, the Rob & Chyna star openly admitted how she really feels about their current status. The reality star pointed out that every relationship faces challenges along the way, including theirs.

Despite their most recent breakup, Blac Chyna made it clear that she’s not giving up on Rob that easy and that she’s “in it for the long haul.”

“I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs. Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul.”

I've dreamed of being a Cosmo Girl for such a long time. I feel so blessed and super humbled to be a part of such an empowering brand. Thank you @cosmopolitansa and @johnsiavis for taking such good care of me.

In the same interview, Blac Chyna sentimentally admits that despite their on-again, off-again relationship, the love they have remains the same and that they are actually “fighting for each other.” The 28-year-old entrepreneur also revealed that their families and friends are actually rooting for them. This is contrary to reports claiming that Rob and Blac Chyna are done for good and is heading for a nasty custody fight.

“I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier.”

It can be recalled that the two have reportedly called it quits for good and currently living separately as they co-parent baby Dream. Although reports claim that Rob is “not in the state to care for his baby by himself,” Blac Chyna somehow defended the first-time dad, calling him the “best father to her child.” The 3-month-old Dream also motivates Blac Chyna to keep the family together.

“And we also have Dream. So we’re looking at the bigger picture. We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to make sure she’s taken care of. He’s a wonderful dad. I think it’s because he had such a great father.”

Cosmo Cover Girl ???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

So far, it remains unclear whether the interview took place recently or some time ago. Although Blac Chyna’s statements during the said interview were somehow contrary to recent reports, many fans are hoping that it’s not too late for Rob and Chyna.

Meanwhile, the sole male Kardashian recently celebrated his 30th birthday with his family and friends. Blac Chyna, who was also in attendance, was reportedly “civil” with the birthday celebrant and the Kardashian clan. This is in the midst of their alleged custody battle for baby Dream.

However, an insider claimed that Blac Chyna only attended the party because it is being filmed. Apparently, the birthday celebration is being recorded for an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Blac Chyna was there, because they filmed it,” People cited. “She brought black and gold balloons and a gift. It was civil despite all the custody drama.”

The same source also added that Rob and Chyna did have some distance during the said event. Apparently, the two didn’t sit together during the Beauty and the Beast private screening.

Earlier that day, Blac Chyna took to Instagram and sent her birthday greetings to Rob. The reality star posted a throwback photo of her and Rob together, looking very happy in each other’s arms.

Happy Birthday @robkardashian ☘️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

[Featured Image by Raoul Gatchalian/AP Images]