Blac Chyna Filming ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, Is Happy Despite Break Up

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may have split for good this time but that hasn’t stopped her from filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside the famous family. Baby Dream Kardashian and her son King Cairo are definitely keeping the new mom of two busy but Blac Chyna has also been putting a lot of time into running her businesses, according to a new report from People.

As far as her now defunct reality series Rob & Chyna goes, Season 2 had been picked up by the E! Network in December but after all the drama and then the split with Rob Kardashian, filming the show has stopped and it looks like the once successful reality show is probably over for good unless she and Rob reconcile again. Even then, producers may still decide not to bring back the reality show that detailed Rob and Chyna’s very dysfunctional relationship.

“We haven’t gone into production of the second season yet. It hasn’t been determined how we’re moving forward,” a source told People.

The show may still go on, though, according to the unnamed source who also said, “A lot would have to be undone for it not to still be on.”

It might just be too soon to say anything for sure. Rob and Chyna’s last breakup was in February and it has barely even been a full month since the public learned of their split, giving them plenty of time to change their minds and get back together.

Despite her own reality show not moving forward at the moment, Blac Chyna is still busier than ever and has found plenty of other projects to keep her busy. That includes filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians even though there are rumors that she is at odds with the entire Kardashian family right now. Dream Kardashian has been featured on the show and Blac Chyna is reportedly in some of the scenes alongside her daughter on the show.

Earlier Blac Chyna rumors, as reported by the Inquisitr, suggest that she and Rob Kardashian are about to engage in a huge, nasty custody fight over Dream Kardashian. It has been claimed that Chyna wants full custody of Dream and doesn’t want Rob to be near the baby without supervision due to his inability to take care of her properly. There are also rumors that Blac Chyna is blackmailing Rob and the rest of the Kardashian family, threatening to reveal all their secrets and ruin them if the don’t pay up.

That conflicts with other reports that Blac Chyna has praised Rob Kardashian for being a great father, even crediting his own great father for teaching him how to be there for his baby daughter. Some are wondering if there is really any drama between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian at all and if this is all just for ratings. Knowing what the Kardashian family is capable of in order to get viewers to tune in, that wouldn’t be surprising at all.

After all, yesterday was Rob’s 30th birthday and while it doesn’t look like Blac Chyna was there to celebrate it with him, she did take the time to wish him a happy birthday on social media. Another thing to consider is that even though Rob and Chyna split up last month, he was still posting on Instagram in support of her business endeavors. It really looks like there could be hope for a Rob and Chyna reunion and possibly even more of their reality show.

One thing is for sure, Blac Chyna has not kept Dream Kardashian away from her famous family. Dream is spending time with Rob and with his sister Kim Kardashian. Both has posted pictures of themselves posing with the gorgeous infant on Instagram in recent days and weeks. Kris Jenner has also taken the time to post pictures of her granddaughter to social media, letting fans enjoy the cuteness of Dream.

