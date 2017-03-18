Bachelor In Paradise 2017 Cast: Is Corrinne Olympios In? What We Know So Far

The Bachelor In Paradise 2017 cast has yet to be officially announced, although the rumor mill and and a few official announcements have given fans a glimpse into what Season 4 will bring. But the big question on everyone’s mind – will The Bachelor Season 21 villain Corinne Olympios be on the show? – remains unanswered. For now.

Here is what is known so far, and what is being talked about, as far as casting for the upcoming season of the popular ABC reality show.

Corinne With The Platinum Vagine: Yay Or Nay?

Even though her time on The Bachelor Season 21 didn’t end in a ring, Miami businesswoman Corinne Olympios became a household name this season, for (mostly) all the wrong reasons. She brought her nanny! She loves cheese pasta and cucumbers (which her nanny makes for her!). She’s an adult woman who likes to nap! And, she doesn’t mind talking about the more intimate portions of her female anatomy (and mis-pronouncing the word) on national TV!

Serious question: if Corinne’s vagine is platinum, how does she go through airport security? ????✨✈️ #TheBachelor #Bringbackcorinne pic.twitter.com/8oR0WC6e9Y — Corinne’s Nanny (@corinnesnanny_) March 14, 2017

Love her or hate her, there’s no denying that Corinne has become a fan favorite in Bachelor Nation, and fans are hoping she’ll turn up on Bachelor In Paradise.

Unfortunately, it’s not looking good for fans of Corinne. As Us Magazine reports, she’s actually engaged to another guy, even though she’s been trying to hide it. Former boyfriend Keith Berman made the allegation.

“She said to me, ‘We’re still together. I don’t want anyone to know — you have to keep this a secret for me.’ And I said, ‘OK, I’ll do whatever you want.’ That was what she had told me in person.”

Corinne, for her part, denies everything.

Needless to say, producers are going to have to get to the bottom of the rumors, and decide whether or not it’s worth it to have someone who may or may not be engaged, and who may or may not be lying about it, on the show. And as of this writing, Corinne has not been officially announced as competing on the show.

Nick Viall’s Runner-Up Raven Gates

One person who has been confirmed to be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise is Raven Gates, the woman who most recently made it down to the final rose ceremony of The Bachelor, only to go home empty-handed.

Why runner-up Raven Gates is the real winner of ‘The Bachelor’ https://t.co/0XtrhPoyYu pic.twitter.com/j3M3HuZqLm — Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) March 14, 2017

As Refinery 29 reports, Raven is a “Go” for The Bachelor In Paradise – something she revealed on the post-Bachelor finale special, “After the Final Rose,” last week.

The Bachelorette‘s James Taylor

As of this writing, Taylor hasn’t been officially confirmed, he inserted himself into the conversation during “After the Final Rose.” Specifically, he posted a tweet hinting that Paradise might be in his future.

Lord have mercy, raven meet me in Paradise?! You deserve a good southern gentleman. #TheBachelorFinale — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) March 14, 2017

Bachelorette Villain Chad Johnson

Every season of every show in the Bachelor franchise needs a villain, and since February, it’s been a known fact that Johnson is going to be stepping into that role on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. As Refinery 29 reported in on February 17, Johnson is officially in.

Is Corinne Olympios from ‘The Bachelor Dating Chad Johnson? https://t.co/7OL4WSFEUk pic.twitter.com/K8oFJLhGSQ — News Today (@News_Today4) March 7, 2017

The Bachelor 19‘s Chris Soules

According to Us Weekly, Soules has been invited, but hasn’t made a decision. And he has his reasons: a farm to tend back in Iowa, a busy schedule (being a failed reality TV contestant is a demanding job, apparently). And most importantly, unlike other dudes in the Bachelor franchise, Soules has gotten fat.

“I’ve gotten chubby. That’s my main concern. Those guys have abs and s**t!”

The Takeaway

So that brings to two the number of people who have officially committed to Bachelor In Paradise – Raven and Chad – and an ever-growing list of people whom the fans would like to see on the show, but who either haven’t been offered a spot, have been offered a spot but haven’t decided, and who are trying to talk their way into an invite.

Who would you like to see join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise 2017 edition?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Leisure Opportunities]