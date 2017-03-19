9 Richest Celebrities From Different Walks Of Life

They may have worked for different industries, but all of them have become celebrities in a genuine sense of the term. As they tasted success, a lot of wealth came their way, making them some of the richest names.

Take a look at the contributions of these celebrities and how much net worth they have.

1. Seth MacFarlane

The reason behind Set MacFarlane’s estimated net worth of $194 million is this man’s diverse talent. He is a comedian, voice actor, producer, director, cartoonist, actor as well as screenwriter.

For his work in various fields, MacFarlane has received many awards including an Annie Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and more.

He is also one of the notable creators of American Dad!

2. Jimmy Page

Having a net worth of $170 million, Jimmy Page is a popularly reckoned name in the world of music.

Best known as one of the finest guitarists in the world, the primary source of Jimmy Page’s incredible wealth is the band Led Zeppelin, which he founded.

The group created the record by selling a huge number of albums.

3. Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld is a Germany-based fashion designer whose net worth is estimated to be $125 million.

Although he is popular for his association with the Italian fashion house Fendi and his fashion house, he has also gained tremendous recognition as the head designer and creative director of the globally known Chanel.

4. Janet Evanovich

Janet Evanovich is a best-selling author with a net worth of $100 million, which she has acquired by authoring some award-winning novels.

Though her career started off in the 1980s with romance novels, she eventually shifted from one genre to another to increasingly concentrate on the suspenseful side.

All the 19 Stephanie Plum novels that she authored have been best-sellers, making it to the New York Times’ list.

5. Christie Brinkley

American model and actress Christie Brinkley’s net worth is approximate $80 million. This traditional model turned actress has appeared on the cover page of over 500 magazines during her entire career.

Apart from being a model and actor, she is also a designer, photographer, writer, illustrator, and television personality. Many magazines like Playboy, Men’s Health, and Allure have recognized her as one of the most appealing women ever.

7. Matthew Perry

An attractive face on the immense hit NBC sitcom Friends as Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry has acquired an approximate net worth of $70 million.

As a youngster, Perry was an excellent tennis player and was also interested in acting. However, due to a mishap in 1984, he ceased to pursue a career as a tennis player and moved on with acting.

He made his debut with one of the episodes on Charles in Charge, a sitcom, and has a successful career in romantic comedies.

8. Corey Maggette

This former professional basketball player of USA has an estimated net worth of $68 million. He played for some teams including the Fenwick High School Basketball team, the ACC All-Rookie team, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Golden State Warriors, and much more.

Following his retirement, he worked for Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West.

9. Geezer Butler

Terence Michael Joseph Butler, fondly called Geezer Butler, is an English musician and songwriter with $65 million of net worth. He is the bassist and lyricist for Black Sabbath, being involved with Heaven and Hell formerly for four years.

Presently, he is again with Heaven and Hell, together with a few other Black Sabbath members.

10. Jimmy Choo

This Malaysian fashion designer based in London reportedly has a net worth of $50 million. Born into a shoemaking family, Choo created his first shoe while he was still a youngster.

Choo gained international fame when his work featured in Vogue in 1988, and his image enhanced as he received patronage from Princess Diana.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]