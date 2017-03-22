A Look At The Net Worth Of 5 Popular Singers

Their musical voice entertained the world, and they sang their way to success. Do you know how wealthy some of your favorite singers are? Here’s a look.

1. Bill Medley

Bill Medley is a famous American songwriter and singer, having a net worth of $60 million. This founding member of The Righteous Brothers, a famous band, was born to a truck driver in Los Angeles.

While graduating from California State University, he became friends with Bobby Hatfield, and the two later teamed up as singing partners to create the band.

Bill Medley along with his partner launched “Little Latin Lupe Lu,” their first single, which failed to draw any attention. The first success came with the song “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling,” which continued with two more hit numbers — “Soul and Inspiration” and “Unchained Melody.”

Medley split with his partner soon after due to differences and emerged with a moderately successful career as a solo singer.

His two songs “Peace, Brother, Peace” and “Brown Eyed Woman” made it to the Top 40 Pop List. He also gained moderate popularity with the Jennifer Warnes featured number “I Still Do.”

2. Thalia Mottola

This lady, with a net worth of $50 million, is a singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, and businesswoman hailing from Mexico. Selling over 40 million albums across the globe, Thalia is one of the most popular Latin female music sensations ever. She is incredibly talented and is capable of singing in some languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Tagalog.

Mottola’s music career began with her performance in the children’s group “Din Din.” In 1989 she became a solo artist and delivered some hit singles including “Peil Morena,” “Tu y Yo,” “I Want You,” and more.

3. Cheryl Cole

With a net worth of $30 million, Cheryl Ann Cole is a versatile talent, having made a mark as an English pop and R&B recording artist, actress, dancer, songwriter, and model. Cole was into modeling and dancing before becoming a significant part of Girls Aloud, the famous European pop group.

Although Cole took up many modeling assignments and commercials in her younger days, she rose to fame in 2002 with the selection for Girls Aloud, during the Popstars: The Rivals audition. Within a few years, 19 Top 10 UK Singles were released by this group, which is the source of a significant portion of Cole’s wealth.

4. Adam Lambert

It is estimated that Adam Lambert has an approximate net worth of $20 million. He is a songwriter, singer, and stage performer born in Indianapolis and brought up in San Diego. His wealth is mostly credited to his many shows across the globe.

Before becoming a known face in the eighth season of American Idol, Lambert made his mark in the world of theater, especially with his performance along with Val Kilmer in Ten Commandments: The Musical.

For Your Entertainment, Adam’s debut album, was released in 2009 and was popular on the Billboard charts at No. 3. This music sensation got a Grammy Award nomination in 2010.

5. Iggy Azalea

Presently having a net worth of $10 million, this Australian recording artist touched the heights of success with the release of “Pussy” and “Two Times,” two controversial music videos which rapidly went viral on YouTube. Born in Sydney as Amethyst Amelia Kelly, Iggy started pursuing a career in music after moving to the USA at the young age of 16.

After the release of Ignorant Art, her debut mixtape, the record label Grand Hustle signed her, eventually leading to the release of Glory. Her debut studio album grabbed a position in the Top 5 Charts, and then followed four singles, namely “Fancy,” “Change Your Life,” “Work,” and “Bounce.” Apart from being a singer, Iggy is also a professional model.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]