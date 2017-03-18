‘The Bachelor’ Nick And Vanessa Faking It? Inside Their ‘Volatile’ Relationship

Happily ever after isn’t a given on The Bachelor. There have been numerous couples from the show who called it quits after the cameras stopped rolling – and it sounds like Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are doing their best to avoid a similar fate.

An inside source told Us Magazine that Viall and Grimaldi want their relationship to last. Unfortunately, remaining together is harder than it looks. Sources claim that the couple has struggled to keep their romance afloat since filming wrapped in November. They’ve allegedly fought over Grimaldi’s jealousy and where they want to live.

During the After the Final Rose special, Grimaldi admitted that times have been tough for her and Viall. Part of their problem is they are both head strong and unafraid to express their true feelings, which often leads to fights.

“Vanessa is no pushover. She’s not going to just do whatever he wants,” an insider shared.

“He’s attracted to that, but it makes their relationship volatile.”

Speaking of their appearance on After the Final Rose, The Hollywood Gossip reports that former Bachelorette star Emily Maynard isn’t convinced Viall and Grimaldi will tie the knot. After the interview, Maynard took to social media and told fans that she didn’t think Viall and Grimaldi looked like they will last much longer.

Maynard took home Brad Womack’s final rose on The Bachelor in Season 15. Their relationship quickly ended and Maynard starred on Season 8 of The Bachelorette. She agreed to marry Jef Holm during the finale, but later called off the engagement and is currently married to Tyler Johnson.

TEAM BABY GOT BACH… is ready for Monday night !! Well these 3 are.. I'm terrified! I think we make a pretty great team. #teambabygotbach #dwts #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Meanwhile, another big issue for Viall and Grimaldi is where they will live after things settle down. Grimaldi is temporarily relocating to Los Angeles while Viall finishes filming Dance With the Stars, but she doesn’t seem interested in leaving her home in Canada. Viall told fans they are “leaning toward” living in the states, but insiders claim they haven’t agreed on a plan.

To make their situation worse, Grimaldi wasn’t happy watching Viall interact with the other ladies on The Bachelor. As fans will recall, Viall had a few intimate moments with Corinne Olympios, including one where he ate whipped cream off her chest. Viall and Rachel Lindsay also had great chemistry and he even had a make-out session with Raven Gates.

Watching all his relationships unfold on national television wasn’t easy for Grimaldi, especially when Viall started getting physical with the suitors. “She’s had a hard time seeing Nick romancing all these other women,” the insider stated, later adding that Grimaldi refused to watch the fantasy suite episode.

As if those hurdles aren’t enough, Viall’s ambitions are starting to create issues as well. Viall is gearing up for the new season of Dancing With the Stars and is concentrating all of his efforts on the show. This might be Viall’s last shot at fame, but Grimaldi isn’t content with living under his shadow.

He swept me off my feet…literally! Love, love, love you! @nickviall ????❤️ A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Despite all the negative press, Viall and Grimaldi were optimistic about their chances in an interview with People. “I was excited for it to come to an end, but now I am sad,” Grimaldi shared.

“I mean, I’m excited for us to start our real life together.”

Viall added, “She’s very much looking forward for this to be over. It was very difficult for us as a couple at the end.”

With a lot of people convinced their relationship won’t last, Grimaldi admitted that it’s easy to get caught up in all the negative rumors. “You can never make people happy. At the end of the day, we are focusing on our relationship,” she stated.

“It’s easy to focus on the negative, which sometimes I do, and Nick tries to get me out of it. But it’s the world that we’re living in.”

[Featured Image by ABC]