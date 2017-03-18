Man Shot, Killed At Paris Airport After Grabbing Soldier’s Gun [Breaking]

An unidentified man has been shot and killed at Paris’ Orly Airport after wrestling a soldier to the ground and attempting to take her rifle on Saturday morning. According to a report from The Globe And Mail, nobody else was harmed, but thousands were evacuated from the airport and flights were diverted to other airports in the city.

French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the man attacked three Air Force soldiers who were on duty, patrolling the airport. The man tackled one of them and forced her to the ground, but she was able to hold onto her rifle, and her colleagues opened fire on the attacker, killing him instantly.

According to a report from Global News, the attacker was already a person of interest to French intelligence and Paris police. Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux said that the man had been linked to a carjacking earlier in the morning in a northern Paris suburb. Allegedly, he fired birdshot at police officers who stopped him for a traffic stop, causing a facial wound to one of them, then fled the scene, stealing a running car by threatening the driver with a weapon. Later, that car was found near Orly Airport.

An anonymous police source alleged that the man as a radicalized Muslim, but did not give his name.

After his attempt on the Air Force soldiers, police and special forces evacuated some 3,000 people from Orly amidst panic caused by the gunshots, then swept the airport for bombs, primarily on suspicion that the man might have been wearing a suicide belt. No explosives were found.

This story is still developing and The Inquisitr will continue to update as more information becomes available.

[Featured Image by Thibault Camus/AP Images]