Melania Trump And Barron Trump Finally Moving To The White House In June

First lady Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Barron Trump will be moving to the White House by June. After months of shuttling back and forth from their home at 721 Fifth Avenue and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the first family will finally be living under one roof again.

While the news about Melania and Barron’s move is not new, it was recently reported that they may never move to the White House to minimize the effect of their new life on Barron’s schooling. US Magazine published that a family insider mentioned information on when Melania and Barron Trump will move. The source said.

“They will reevaluate toward the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington, they could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what’s best for Barron.”

Barron Trump was thrown into the limelight during his father’s acceptance speech after winning the presidential elections last year. He was seen with heavy eyelids and trying hard to fight off sleep during his dad’s lengthy speech.

???????????? A post shared by ????SaVage Trump???? (@savagetrump) on Mar 18, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Despite his sleepiness during his father’s acceptance speech, Melania Trump believes that Barron really takes after his dad. He is known to play golf with Donald Trump and build infrastructures using Lego.

In a very recent report by TMZ, it was mentioned that contrary to recent news, the mother and son are indeed going to move in the White House by June. According to the report, a source close the family mentioned that the Melania and President Donald Trump has already picked a school for Barron in preparation for their move.

Furthermore, the White House staff is already preparing the quarters where Melania Trump will be staying in and a fresh coat of pain is now in the works. Even Melania’s adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, has maintained that Melania and Barron will definitely be living in the White House once the current school year ends. This is what she said.

“Mrs Trump will be moving to DC and settling into the White House at the end of the school year, splitting her time between New York and DC in the meantime.”

03/17/17: President Trump and First Lady Melania heading to Florida with Barron For Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate ❤???????? #melaniatrump #flotus #donaldtrump #potus #president #makeamericagreatagain A post shared by Melania Updates (@melaniasflotus) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

Another surprising news that recently happened is Barron’s rare visit to the White House. The presidential son was photographed with his mom and dad on the lawn outside the Oval Office prior to boarding Marine One. It was his first time back in the White House since Donald Trump’s inauguration last January.

According to Mail Online, the first family safely reached the Palm Beach International Airport where they were then led to the presidential motorcade and eventually reaching the Winter White House. All eyes seem to have been drawn to the first lady who was wearing a red coat and matching red gloves.

It could be that the extra attention she got was from stunningly donning a very red outfit on St. Patrick’s Day. Melania Trump seemed to have snubbed the tradition of wearing something green among the people in Washington and politicians all over the world. However, she looks like she doesn’t mind it according to the Telegraph.

Barron Trump will be turning 11 on Monday, March 19, 2017, however, it is not known yet where he would be celebrating his birthday. However, once he moves into the White House, he will be able to spend more time with his dad.

In addition to that, Melania has already started embracing her role as the first lady and was reported to have begun building her team with the chief of staff, senior adviser, and social secretary as the key positions. It will surely be a welcome change for the first family to be finally living together again in one house after spending most days apart for months.

[Featured Image By Patrick Semansky/AP Images]