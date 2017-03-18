‘Suits’ Season 7: Producers Desperate For Meghan Markle To Stay Until Season 8?

It looks like we are going to see more of Meghan Markle in Suits Season 7. A new report revealed that Markle’s character, Rachel, would have a huge storyline next season, largely because the bosses would do anything to keep her on the show.

According to Metro, Meghan Markle’s ongoing romance with Prince Harry has undoubtedly helped the show’s ratings. Although Suits was never behind the ratings game, there was definitely renewed interest, mostly coming from fans of the Royal family. Insiders held that the bosses wanted to do everything they can to sustain that interest. The website reported that Markle has been given a huge storyline next season, following rumors that she was ready to settle down with Prince Harry in London.

Sources revealed that Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel (Meghan Markle) would end up starting their own family when Suits Season 7 returns.

“Meghan will have a storyline in season seven which will see her have children. The producers must be keen for her to stay on until the eighth because of all of the attention the show is getting. There’s no doubt that ratings are going to soar because of her. They don’t want the spotlight on the show to end,” the insider said.

If these rumors were true, this will be a huge shakeup for Rachel, especially since she has just finished law school and is getting ready for the next chapter in her life. Although she was looking forward to marrying Mike, Rachel is not really ready to start a family just yet.

In November, Kesington Palace confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are dating. It may have been only a couple of months, but sources revealed that the two are crazy about each other. They held that Markle is even ready to leave her life behind and move to London with her new beau.

“The more she thinks about her future with Harry, the more she is yearning to leave Suits and relocate to London full-time. She feels torn but she and Harry are crazy about each other. All of their friends are saying it’s only a matter of time before they announce their engagement.”

E! News, however, reported that Meghan Markle has long been thinking about retiring from acting to focus on other projects she felt passionate about. After being on Suits for six years, the actress is reportedly ready to move on, not just from the show, but from Hollywood in general.

“Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting. She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy,” the insider said.

Her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams, however, does not seem fazed with news of Meghan Markle possibly leaving. In an interview with the website, Adams said that he was “super excited” to hear about Markle and Prince Harry dating but added that he did not want to get involved unless she asked him to. The Suits star admitted that the public’s interest in Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship has been crazy but felt that her co-star was able to handle it with grace.

“I didn’t wanna get involved. I just wanted to say, ‘I love you, I support you, I hope you’re happy. You seem really happy’ and if she ever needed anybody to talk to in the madness—’cause it is madness, it’s madness what the world puts somebody through when they’re going through this process. But if there’s anyone in the world who is designed to be able to deal with it and deal with it professionally, it’s Meghan Markle,” he said.

Suits Season 7 is expected to premiere Summer 2017.

