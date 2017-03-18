Brad Pitt, Billy Bob Thornton, And Angelina Jolie’s ‘Extraordinary’ UN Work

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been making daily headlines since their split last fall. However, despite the headlines and public conjecture, Jolie has continued to fulfill her responsibilities with the UN and her other humanitarian work in an “extraordinary” fashion, according to the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Billy Bob Thornton expressed to GQ however that Angelina’s humanitarian work was a big factor in his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Billy Bob Thornton reportedly expressed that being around stars and political figures made him uncomfortable, despite the fact Billy Bob loved Angelina, he found her friends from work made him uncomfortable.

“I never felt good enough for her, and I’m real uncomfortable around rich and important people.”

Brad Pitt reportedly felt uncomfortable around Angelina Jolie’s entourage of advisors and assistants as well. For more on Brad Pitt’s alleged troubles with Angelina’s assistants and advisors see this from Inquisitr.

Did both Brad Pitt and Billy Bob Thornton have a problem with the passion Angelina Jolie has for her work and her dogged devotion to her United Nations position? Was Angelina’s reliance on her advisors, and her need to attend elite social functions, visit war-torn nations, and go to UN meetings disturbing to Angie’s home life with either Billy Bob Thornton or Brad Pitt?

Did Angelina Jolie’s work make having relationships with Brad Pitt and Billy Bob Thornton more difficult? Was it even more demanding than being an actor or actress?

Angelina Jolie has a job to do with the UN and she is very passionate about doing it. Angie met with the Archbishop recently to discuss sexual violence against refugees. These sorts of weighty topics are in the forefront of Jolie’s work.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is a fan of Angelina Jolie, but not just her movies. According to his quote in X17 Online, the Archbishop has always appreciated Angelina’s work with the UN.

“The role of the U.N. Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Refugees, Angelina Jolie Pitt, is one that has been extraordinary. What she said just now sums up so beautifully the issues we are facing, and puts it so precisely in terms of the challenge that there is. It’s wonderful that she has committed her time, her energy, and has taken great personal risks in order to be able to speak authentically as to what she’s done,”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s split has brought a lot of sorrow from disappointed fans. The divorce has been hard to understand despite all the headlines. Speculation about why has ruled the day but perhaps any answer is only a partial one in the complexity of a marital relationship that is always in the spotlight.

Brad Pitt, Billy Bob Thornton, Jennifer Aniston, and so many others are tangled in the public view of Angie, as she strives to do her vastly important and perhaps controversial job to the level of perfection it requires. Never the less, Angie continues to raise awareness for the plight of various people throughout the world that otherwise might be forgotten.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has nothing but praise for Jolie-Pitt, who has faithfully worked to alleviate the refugee crisis. Sadly stars like Angelina Jolie are always seen under a critical lens, at least by some. Angie’s divorce from Brad Pitt has not made the fans less critical.

Angelina Jolie shocked followers of the Archbishop. Angie visited the Archbishop of Canterbury sporting a braless look according to AOL. After the Archbishop, Justin Welby, leader of the Church of England, posted a photo of himself with the Maleficent actress, twitter followers expressed shock that the actress’ breasts could be seen in such detail under her sweater.

Angelina Jolie’s role at the UN had a negative impact on her previous marriage to Billy Bob Thornton. The now thrice divorced actress, had fun with Billy Bob Thornton until he says her work intruded on their life reported GQ.

Brad Pitt reportedly felt usurped by Angie’s friends and political advisers. The Sun quoted a source close to Brad, saying Jolie had been influenced strongly by her crew of ladies.

“[Brad Pitt and Angelina] have always made decisions together — suddenly it was Angelina making them with her two advisers.”

Do Brad Pitt and Billy Bob Thornton express similar concerns about Angelina Jolie’s career? Billy Bob Thornton spoke directly to GQ.

Brad Pitt has said little publically about his split with Jolie but many publications have quoted anonymous sources. It is all a question of what readers choose to believe. Still, Billy Bob Thornton’s words about his discomfort among the rich, famous, and powerful were direct quotes.

Angelina Jolie’s work deals with the weighty and often tragic problems of people from vastly different cultures. Jolie appears to be passionate about her work, and at least for Brad Pitt’s brother Doug Pitt and sister Julie Neil, her passion was contagious. Brad Pitt’s sister Julie Neil and her husband Rob were inspired by Angelina Jolie to adopt refugee children from Ethiopia. Read more in the Inquisitr.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s bodyguard told the Sun, Angie was tough. Mark “Bill” Billingham spent 27 years in the SAS, served in Iraq and received the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery, but stated his toughest assignment yet was guarding Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and their six children.

Angelina Jolie is tough enough to make it through an SAS selection test, for jungle survival according to Billingham.

“Angie could do it. She’d probably be the only one with b**ls at the end. She would stick it out.”

Angelina Jolie is strong when it comes to doing her duty in the service of others. Billy Bob Thornton though explained he liked himself and his life as it is, without all that added attention and stress. Billy Bob Thornton’s next wife was a homebody according to GQ.

It isn’t known if Brad Pitt ever shared that feeling. What is known is that he spent more and more time alone at the Chateau in France while Jolie pursued her political career in Britain.

While Angelina Jolie is doing an exemplary and extraordinary job, could the strain of dealing with life and death decisions impacting millions of people, interfere with her marriages? Billy Bob Thornton seems to be saying that the social interactions required in Jolie’s political career were too much for him.

Brad Pitt reportedly felt uncomfortable with having his wife surrounded by an enclave of other women all the time as well.

Angelina Jolie, often with her and Brad Pitt’s six kids in tow travels the world trying to make changes to help those who are suffering most. While it is a beautiful example of caring for others, could such a responsibility coupled with marriage and child rearing be a bit much on her thin shoulders?

Could Angelina Jolie’s job at the UN have made her marriages to Brad Pitt and Billy Bob Thornton more difficult?

