‘King Arthur’ Charlie Hunnam Reveals The Secret To His Ripped Bod – Lots Of Sex!

Charlie Hunnam is on the new cover of Men’s Health and looks fit as ever. Apart from a rigorous workout regime and strict diet, Hunnam revealed that sex is actually a big part of his fitness. How much does Hunnam rely on sex to give him a ripped bod?

Women’s Health Magazine reports that Hunnam incorporates a number of different exercises into his workout routine but puts extra emphasis on the bedroom whenever possible.

“I’m interested in having a high fitness level across the board,” he stated. “I also try to make love as often as I can. That’s an important part of fitness.”

The Sons of Anarchy star is clearly benefiting from his varied workouts. Just Jared released some images from Hunnam’s photo shoot and he looks as ripped as ever. Between running, hiking and making love, Hunnam is right to count bedroom activities towards his workouts. In fact, sex benefits the body and mind. Not only does it burn some extra calories, but you it can also make you happier in life.

Sex, of course, isn’t a complete substitute for the gym. Although you get a good workout, sex doesn’t eliminate enough calories to replace a session at the gym. Sex serves as a better supplement to workouts and can help you burn a little bit extra at the end of the day. For Hunnam, he doesn’t rely solely on sex to sculpt his physique. He also doesn’t expect to slow down anytime soon.

“Sweating is how I change my oil every day. I just feel happier, more positive, energized, and disciplined if I work out,” he stated. “There’s no reason you can’t be active at 70. I want to run up mountains at that age.”

Hunnam rose to stardom after playing Jax Teller for seven seasons on Sons of Anarchy. While his television days are behind him, Hunnam has successfully launched a career in film. His newest roles include the lead on The Lost City of Z and Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Although Charlie Hunnam looks confident in front of the cameras, Telegraph is reporting that landing the lead role in Ritchie’s film almost didn’t happen. When Hunnam first auditioned for the part, Ritchie was already thinking about casting Michael Fassbender or Henry Cavill.

Charlie Hunnam's workout secret: ''I try to make love as often as I can.'' https://t.co/swT23IERx7 pic.twitter.com/RkZNLj8ibO — E! News (@enews) March 9, 2017

“I can’t remember the exact verbiage of his reasoning,” Hunnam shared. “But it really f***ing hurt my feelings. So I said, ‘F*** that. I’m going to get on a plane and sit down and have a cup of tea with him.”

The Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels director ended up casting Hunnam after meeting him in person. Ritchie later admitted that Hunnam got the part because he “paid for his own flight.” For Hunnam, he just wanted to meet the director face-to-face and prove his worth.

Hunnam also wasn’t slated to star in The Lost City of Z, an adaptation of David Grann’s book. Director James Gray had Brad Pitt and Benedict Cumberbatch lined up for the spot but both backed out because of scheduling.

“I had this acute sense that this was the opportunity I’d been building towards my whole career,” Hunnam recalled.

Hunnam and the rest of the cast and crew filmed the movie in Columbia over the course of two months. Between crocodiles and tropical storms, he actor called the production “a real challenge.”

The Lost City of Z follows the story of Colonel Percy Fawcett who ventured into the Amazon rain forest in search of the fabled city. The movie is set for release on April 14, 2017.

Catch Charlie Hunnam’s ripped body when King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens on May 12, check out the preview below.

[Featured Image by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images]