Brad Pitt Reportedly Scrambling To Remove His Angelina Jolie Commitment Tattoos

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got matching tattoos during their final trip to Thailand in 2016, but neither of them thought their marriage would end less than a year later. While their custody battle rages on, Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Pitt is scrambling to remove the ink.

Ajarn noo Kanpai, a famous tattoo artist in Thailand, gave the couple their matching ink. Jolie got three traditional Sak Yant tattoos and Pitt got a Buddhist symbol on his stomach. The symbols were supposed to bind Pitt and Jolie as a couple, though that clearly backfired as they separated months later.

With their marriage destroyed and custody battle heating up, Pitt reportedly wants the tattoo removed as soon as possible. It isn’t known why the two ultimately decided to part ways, though Yahoo is reporting that they couldn’t agree on how to raise their six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

INK IS FOREVER: Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Got 'Commitment' Tattoos, Then Broke Up https://t.co/QrRCjA6rac pic.twitter.com/6yieTv0HvV — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 16, 2017

Before Jolie filed for divorce in September, Pitt allegedly got into an altercation with his oldest son Maddox on a private plane. The incident spawned an inquiry by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI. Pitt was eventually cleared of the allegations and the charges were dropped.

The estranged couple released a joint statement two months ago, about keeping their divorce private moving forward. Neither of them have commented on the reports of the matching tattoos.

According to Hollywood Life, Jolie recently took the kids to London in one of her first trips abroad since the breakup. While Jolie tried to make the most of the short vacation, insiders say she struggled without Pitt by her side.

“Angelina Jolie returned from one of her first international trips with her kids since splitting with Brad Pitt and it was the most difficult of her life. She is struggling with overwhelming sadness without having Brad’s warmth, protection and his help with the children while traveling,” a source revealed.

The insider continued: “Planning this trip made Angelina realize she really feels alone and vulnerable. To help alleviate her nerves, and in an attempt to fill Brad’s big void, Angelina increased her huge entourage and traveled with a half-dozen bodyguards and even more nannies to help deal with her sense of loneliness.”

Jolie was spotted in London at a toy store with her kids. The actress didn’t appear happy during the shopping excursion and failed to smile for the cameras.

In addition to the toy store, Telegraph reports that Jolie was spotted at a bookshop with three of her kids: Shiloh (10) and twins Vivienne and Knox (8). Jolie made the trip across the pond to attend the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative anniversary, something she helped form back in 2012.

The Tomb Raider star browsed through the bookshop and helped Vivienne select a few books. “She bought about 30 books,” a witness shared. “Mostly coloring books, a Harry Potter book, plus some book markers and Easter-themed project books.”

Jolie also gave a speech at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The actress spoke about protecting vulnerable individuals from a variety of geographic locations. She is expected to give another speech at the United Nations Assembly Hall for the Annual Sergio Vieira de Mello Memorial Lecture.

The event marks an unusually busy week for Jolie, who has kept out of the public eye following her messy divorce with Pitt. It isn’t clear when their divorce will be settled, but fans can only hope Jolie’s latest outing is a sign that things are starting to improve behind the scenes.

Jolie and Pitt have not addressed the latest rumors surrounding their matching tattoos.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]