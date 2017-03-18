DOTS Fever: India, Philippines Next Stop For Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo?

As far as DOTS fans are concerned, 2017 has been pretty dull.

A fan meeting by Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, would certainly brighten up the day.

On February 24, which commemorated the first anniversary of Descendants of the Sun, fans were left high and dry when they couldn’t witness the much-expected reunion of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. However, on Friday, actress Song Hye-kyo gave her fans the much-awaited treat.

On her Instagram account, Song Hye-kyo posted a greyscale photograph of a DOTS Reunion party. The cast and crew of Descendants of the Sun were seen striking a pose, holding a cake.

태양의후예 1주년 감사합니다???? A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Even after a year, the DOTS fever hasn’t died down. Fans haven’t stopped showering their attention on their favorite SongSong couple.

Fans across the world—Asia in particular—have been religiously sending their warmth and love on social media networks like Weibo, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Like the rest of the world, India too is doling out its love for Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. The military romance, which started airing on February 8, garnered lot of positive reviews.

When the show was proposed to air in India, Archana Anand, Head of Digital, Z5 Business, was positive about its acceptance.

She said, “Zindagi with its diverse and differentiated content has built a strong core fan base, as it gives them the opportunity to explore content from beyond the US and UK. Keeping in mind the evolving preferences of viewers, dittoTV offers a wide variety of channels across genres that cater to the diverse content preferences of its subscribers. We are excited to bring to India Zindagi’s first Korean show, Descendants of the Sun, on dittoTV, enabling viewers who are constantly on-the-go to watch their favorite programs live.”

While a new bunch of fans are emerging for Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo in India, an already existing fan base in Philippines is leaving no stone unturned to grab the attention of their favorite stars.

Last week, a group of Song Joong-ki fans in Philippines hosted a get-together to pay a tribute to Song Joong-ki for his mesmerizing role in Descendants of the Sun.

#WhiteDayWithPHKiAiles Thank you guys for spending your Sunday with us! Until our next event! #Joongkiph pic.twitter.com/DZmV2QTu1K — Joong Ki Philippines (@JoongKiPH) March 12, 2017

Fans in the Philippines are gung-ho about seeing their beloved star this year.

Fans have signed a petition in change.Org, requesting Blossom Entertainment, Song Joong-ki’s agency, to host a fan meeting in the Philippines.

“We, Filipino fans of Song Joong Ki are requesting Blossom Entertainment to include Manila, Philippines on his Asian Tour. We, Song Joong Ki’s fans would like to see THE BIG BOSS in person. Thank you! God Bless and more power to SJK’s career,” the petition read.

Besides, fans from the Philippines have been badgering Blossom Entertainment on their Facebook page, requesting them to host a fan meeting for Song Joong-ki in the Philippines.

Perhaps a fan meeting in India will also follow suit.

Even after a year, the DOTS fever hasn’t died down. This should be the perfect excuse for Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo to re-visit fans and renew the popularity of Descendants of the Sun.

Currently, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have been busy with their new projects. Song Joong-ki has already completed filming Battleship Island. He is currently doing photoshoots and commercials for Domino’s and TOP TEN.

Song Hye-kyo, on the other hand, hasn’t made her next project official. However, according to a report by Inquisitr, she will soon be signing up for another K-drama. Although the actress did not reveal whether her next project would be a movie or a K-drama, the actress did hint that she wants to do some meaningful roles, which would turn out to be timeless classics.

Song Hye-kyo added that she wanted to do movies like the Hollywood blockbuster Pretty Woman, which are fondly remembered by fans even today.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]