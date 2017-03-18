Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Reportedly Put Wedding On Hold For Baby

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were planning on exchanging vows in 2017 but have reportedly put their union on hold. An inside source told Life & Style that Shelton and Stefani are postponing the wedding to have a baby.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” an insider revealed. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

The No Doubt alum shares three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston (10), Zuma (8), and Apollo (2). In order to get pregnant, The Hollywood Gossip reports that the 47-year-old underwent in vitro treatments. When that failed, Stefani went back to the natural way and is still trying to have her first child with Shelton.

#gwenstefani Pregnant At 47? Blake Shelton’s Love Rumored To Sport A Baby Bump https://t.co/57LtIYqzyS — Perry Miller (@GossipnSpoilers) March 15, 2017

Stefani started dating the country crooner on the set of The Voice. They have been together for over a year now and their romance appears stronger than ever. In fact, Stefani recently opened up about her romance with Shelton and admitted that she’s in a good place.

“So, I’m in a really good, peaceful, like, grateful place right here,” Stefani shared.

When it comes to their new baby, the insider noted that they want to have a daughter. Even if they have to adopt, Stefani and Shelton want a kid of their own before the year is out.

“It might be a baby or it might be a toddler,” the source stated. “But no matter what, they want to have a little girl in their arms by the end of 2017.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have faced pregnancy rumors. In fact, the couple has faced similar rumors ever since their romance started heating up. According to Hollywood Take, the rumors about a coming pregnancy and wedding plans are completely false.

????Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 20, 2016 at 2:07pm PDT

Instead of preparing for a baby or a wedding, sources close to the couple revealed that they are simply enjoying their time together. Although their relationship is starting to get serious, they haven’t made any official plans to start a family or tie the knot in the near future.

Despite all the rumors, Stefani and Shelton haven’t stopped gushing over each other in public. In a recent interview with Set Meyers, Stefani proclaimed her love for Shelton and called him an amazing and incredible man.

Shelton also opened up about his romance with the pop star. “It’s been just an eye opener to be with someone like her. Believe it or not … I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I’ve ever met in my life,” he shared. “It’s been good for me to be with somebody that’s so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart. And she’s hot. Have you seen her? I mean look at that!”

That being said, Life & Style reports that Stefani renewed the pregnancy rumors when she shared a photo on social media that appeared to feature a baby bump. Stefani posed alongside Ellen DeGeneres in the pic and fans were quick to notice a tiny bulge around the singer’s stomach.

@theellenshow @nickelodeon #loveher #luckytoknowher #winner gx #kidschoiceawards2017 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

Stefani hasn’t said anything about the pregnancy rumors. She and Shelton are currently in the middle of the new season of The Voice. If Stefani is pregnant, then it won’t be long before we start seeing the signs.

In the meantime, there’s no telling when Stefani and Shelton will finally tie the knot. If they are waiting to have a kid first, then a wedding might not happen until next year at the earliest.

Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will wed in 2017? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]