Artie Lange Arrested For Coke And Heroin Possession, ‘I’m Such A Flawed Person’

Artie Lange, comedian and former Howard Stern sidekick, was recently arrested for possession of cocaine and heroin near his Hoboken home, according to Page Six. Sadly, on the time of his father’s birthday. Artie apologizes, thinking he has disappointed his father, who has passed. “If we have to we will move on together guys. PEACE BTW my father would’ve been 74 today Happy BDAY Pops. Sorry I’m tryin!”

Lange, who has battled drug addiction in the past — confessed to fans on Twitter that he’s not to be revered as a role model and that he’s a flawed person.

“Hey guys. I was arrested. I’m doing great. Physically too!… I’m such a flawed person guys. Tryin!”

During the time of the arrest, the comedian added that Hoboken police were professional and treated him well. He even thanked them for how they handled the situation.

The police said authorities were first called to the garage after someone complained that a man was trying to break into a car. According to police, upon searching Lange, they discovered several bags of heroin, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia on him and in his car, as per Page Six.

FYI The Hoboken Cops treated me so great. Great people. Professional. I thank them for that Now a lawyer tells me what to do! — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017

In 2009, Lange spoke publicly about his drug use after he was arrested for driving under the influence after he crashed his car into another car in Tom’s River. The comedian pleaded guilty and later said he had been taking prescription pills.

One year later, Artie was hospitalized after an apparent suicide attempt, according to TMZ.

Lange recently appeared on the Judd Apatow-directed HBO show, Crashing. Apatow stood in support of Artie after the comic was arrested, as per People. Lange, who plays himself in the HBO series, added on Twitter, “To u worried fans pls know I love u. Also know I’ve never wanted to live more! If HBO has to let me go Its my bad! Judd, Pete & u. Thx!”

Apatow responded by expressing support for Lange, writing Friday on Twitter, “We would never give up on Artie or anyone struggling with addiction.”

We would never give up on Artie or anyone struggling with addiction. https://t.co/zhm8VBwdnR — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 17, 2017

In HBO’s Crashing, Lange play himself, a larger-than-life mentor to an aspiring stand-up comedian trying to make it in the competitive comedy scene in New York. In the second episode, Lange’s real-life history of drug and alcohol abuse was addressed, according to EW. Crashing was renewed earlier this week for a second season on HBO.

Lange called himself “the Babe Ruth of demons” in a candid interview this month with the Village Voice. When asked what the hardest part about playing himself was, he chuckled and said it wasn’t hard because it was more of a “therapy session.” Artie said Pete’s character is based on an assistant he had that kept him away from drugs. He added that the woman who was super involved and the one who wanted to give him the drugs is the same woman portrayed by Gina Gershon.

“It’s me. Unfortunately… Playing myself is like a therapy session, going back over all that. The second episode is very, very much based on something that happened to me.”

Lange warned the younger generation not to mimic some of the actions he’s taken in life. “I swear this life is so crazy. I wish that scared me. Pls don’t be me younger ppl. I care for u deeply!”

Lange is also best known for his time on MADtv.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]