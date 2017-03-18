‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For March 20-24: Jabot Affairs, Divorce Drama

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease more romantic moments for March 20 to 24. There will be a lot of conflicts. Some people would find themselves drawn to someone else other than their significant other.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) will face serious issues regarding their relationship. Jack (Peter Bergman) will make big decisions that could affect Jabot’s future. In the process, he would give Hilary (Mishael Morgan) a bit of advice. Unfortunately, Jack’s counsel may not be the best for Hilary’s situation at the moment.

Christian’s Paternity

Nick and Chelsea are in the process of planning their future together. Now that some issues have been resolved between them, moving forward doesn’t seem to be a big issue or not. Based on The Young and the Restless spoilers, honesty will be big issues for this couple. Nick is aware that Chelsea is keeping an important secret from him.

In next week’s episode of The Young and the Restless, Nick will demand some honesty from Chelsea. However, Chelsea is not prepared to reveal the truth behind Christian’s paternity. This secret could spell major trouble for this couple although spoilers reveal there would be intimate scenes featuring the two of them in upcoming episodes. Christian’s paternity involves the Adam Newman and it remains to be seen if the next episodes of The Young and the Restless will demand for Adam’s return to Genoa City.

Messy Separations

Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary’s divorce will not go through smoothly. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Devon will cut off all ties with Hilary. Meanwhile, Hilary will be asking Jack about his thoughts on how to get what she wants. Thanks to his painful experiences, Jack has no qualms about telling Hilary to fight dirty if the situation calls for it.

Given how their divorce is progressing, Devon will find himself asking Mariah (Camryn Grimes) out on a date. Mariah is excited over her new career and she has no issues about romantic entanglements. When she finds herself on a date with Devon, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the two would share a kiss. Mariah would find herself happy over Hilary’s reaction about her date. Needless to say, Mariah could find herself in the middle of a messy divorce. If she doesn’t watch herself closely, she could be feeling attracted to a man who cannot offer her his heart. Despite what he plans to do, previous episodes of The Young and the Restless suggest Devon is still in love with Hilary.

Jabot Matters

The Young and the Restless preview for next week show Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will do a bit of sneaking around and planning. It seems that the two are going to find a way to show Jack he is not the only one who can pull strings. Victoria will find some information that they can use against Jack.

On yesterday’s #YR, Billy gets upset at Jack for competing for the same client. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/j5PVrkD5Z0 pic.twitter.com/zquDNz7wSc — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 16, 2017

While Billy and Victoria are busy with this mission, they will realize they are drawn to each other. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the two are going to lock lips in next week’s episode. How the two will progress from there remains to be see.

Spoilers also tease Jack will go after a hockey league account and this is bad news for Billy. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) knows Jack is seeking for revenge and, at the moment, his only motivation is to get back at Billy. Jack will try to reason out with Ashley explaining it would be good for business. Ashley doesn’t think so though and she will try to emphasize to her brother that he should not use the business for his personal vendetta. The Young and the Restless spoilers also indicate Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will try to retaliate to make sure they secure the account.

Ashley’s next move is to hire someone new. Neil (Kristoff St. John) will be the newest face in the company. Since Jack has precautions to make sure he retains the CEO position, Neil may have been given a job at the company to help Ashley gain control of the business. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate another exciting week in Genoa City.

