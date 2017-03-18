‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Release Date Update, Latest Spoilers And Theories

With Season 7’s release date having finally been revealed, the anticipation for Game of Thrones‘ penultimate season is reaching a fever pitch. Below is the latest news on the impending season. From the release date, to recent spoilers, and theories, here are some of the newest developments with Game of Thrones Season 7.

When will Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere?

Game of Thrones will premiere, July 16.

Has the first teaser poster been released yet, and what does it reveal?

Yes. Entertainment Weekly believes, the fire and ice symbology that comprises the Game of Thrones Season 7 poster is a reference to Daenerys and the White Walkers. Although it could also be an allusion to Jon Snow’s secret heritage, or the title of George R.R. Martin’s book series, A Song of Fire and Ice.

Warning: Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers ahead.

Has a major part of the alleged Season 7 plot leak, been denied by Game of Thrones‘ showrunners?

During the SXSW film festival, Game of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, fielded a question about the possibilities of a “dragon White Walker” in Season 7. According to Rotten Tomatoes, David Benioff reportedly stated the follow.

“Maybe. It’d be pretty sad looking. I don’t know if it goes with the mythology.”

As those who have read the alleged Season 7 Reddit plot leak know, it claims Game of Thrones Season 7 will end with one of Daenerys’ dragons being killed, and resurrected as a wight. The showrunners’ comments seemed to pour cold water on the alleged spoiler that was originally posted on Reddit by user awayforthelads, and later recompiled by maureencreates.

Speaking of Daenerys’ dragons.

Season 7 director Matt Shakman recently told Entertainment Weekly that Daenerys’ dragons will be larger than ever on Game of Thrones, next season. Shakman said the dragons will be the size of “747s,” and that Drogon will be “the biggest of the bunch.”

What are the latest Season 7 spoilers?

The pack will be back in Game of Thrones‘ next season. That’s right folks. According to Winter is Coming, the Stark direwolves will enjoy a much-needed resurgence in Season 7. Winter is Coming has confirmed that filming for Game of Thrones Season 7 has included some very furry co-stars, of the wolf variety.

According to Winter is Coming, actress Maisie Williams, who portrays the feisty Arya Stark filmed scenes with the wolves. Leading them, and other publications, to the conclusion that Arya will reunite with her long-lost direwolf, Nymeria, in Game of Thrones Season 7.

What do the direwolf spoilers mean for House Stark in Season 7?

The Inquisitr previously shared some Game of Thrones Season 7 theories, on the topic. One major thing you need to know is that the last time, Arya and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) saw each other, Arya’s beloved direwolf was with them. Does Nymeria’s return, signal a Season 7 reunion between the Stark siblings? Stay tuned.

Another Season 7 set leak reveals subtle clues.

Winter is Coming recently reported that “unofficial” pictures from production on Game of Thrones Season 7 had been circulating on the Game of Thrones subreddit, Free Folk. The latest leak from the forum came via Reddit user KaySen762.

The “unofficial” set photos provided a little more insight into Season 7. Among the revelations known thanks to Winter is Coming identifying the various sets, is that a Winterfell bedroom will be featured, and the Wildlings will be involved in a possible clash with the White Walkers in Game of Thrones Season 7. As the Inquisitr previously reported, there is room for a great deal of theories surrounding what exactly those “unofficial” leaked Season 7 set photos mean.

Ed Sheeran will guest star in Season 7.

Ed Sheeran’s Game of Thrones guest appearance was one of the major announcements made by the Game of Thrones team at the SXSW festival on Sunday (March 11), according to Entertainment Weekly. The duration of his appearance, who Sheeran will play, and whose scenes he will be involved in, was not disclosed.

Sansa Stark will survive Season 7.

During an interview with Hey U Guys, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner seemed to confirm her character, Sansa Stark, would survive Season 7, and live to tell about it in Season 8. The revelation occurred, when Turner mentioned when she would resume filming Game of Thrones for Season 8. As the Inquisitr recently explained, while Sansa’s survival certainly closes the door on some Season 7 theories, it opens the door to others.

Game of Thrones Season 7 will end on a cliffhanger.

During an interview with TimeOut London, Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams; provided fans with a major hint about the way Season 7 will end, and you should brace yourself, because it sounds like fans are in for a season finale, highly akin to Season 5’s shocking denouement.

Williams teased that Game of Thrones Season 7 would conclude with “a huge cliffhanger.” So what is that “huge cliffhanger?” The Inquisitr speculated about the possibilities with some Season 7 theories, that involved Watchers on the Wall‘s reported leak of the Season 7 finale’s concept art, and the alleged Game of Thrones Season 7 plot leak.

Game of Thrones Season 7 update, wrap-up.

To quickly recap, Game of Thrones Season 7’s release date is set for July 16. Therefore, Season 7 will likely conclude on August 27. Game of Thrones spoilers indicate an exciting season ahead complete with cliffhangers, direwolves, and other fun surprises. Tune in to HBO on July 16 to see how all the Season 7 theories start to be resolved.

[Featured Image by HBO]