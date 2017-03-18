Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Bonding Over Angelina Jolie Hatred?

Brad Pitt is alleged to have reconciled with Jennifer Aniston, it has been claimed.

The actor, who infamously broke the actress’ heart when he fell in love with Angelina Jolie and subsequently divorced Jennifer in 2005, is said to have relied on his ex-wife for moral support in the midst of dealing with his nasty breakup with the mother-of-six.

In September, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, leaving Brad Pitt completely blindsided by the move. The bigger blow, however, came when the Salt star allegedly participated in a smear campaign to brand Pitt as being anything but a doting father to their children.

This move, according to TMZ, was thought to help Angelina win her case to receive full custody of the six children she shares with Brad Pitt, so the stories concerning child abuse, an alcohol addiction, and bad parenting skills were nothing more than a stunt to defame the actor.

According to In Touch, as cited by Gossip Cop, dealing with the stress that Angie has allegedly put Brad Pitt through has not been easy on the 53-year-old, who has slowly but surely become much closer to Jennifer than ever before, a source reveals.

The twosome has spoken in the past, most notably over the summer of 2016, but their recent conversations together have been much more personal, with Jennifer supposedly telling Brad that he has her support no matter what happens with the custody battle concerning Jolie.

“This time around, Brad and Jen are not only talking on the phone but also texting each other,” the insider tell the mag.

“Jen feels really bad for everything that Angie is putting him through. Angie broke up her marriage, and now Brad is coming back to her after all these years for friendship and support. It’s definitely vindication for her because it just confirms that Angie stole her husband from her.”

According to the outlet, Jennifer Aniston is anything but fond of Angelina. Her marriage to Brad Pitt was ruined because of her, but it’s not something that the former Friends actress is willing to talk about again — especially now that so many years have passed since it all happened.

It goes without saying, however, that Jen still wants to remain in contact with Brad Pitt. Having heard about all the things Jolie is said to have put her ex-husband through, Aniston can’t even comprehend what the actor must be going through.

In an alleged conversation the two recently had between one another, Jennifer revealed to Brad Pitt that she still owns the Hollywood Hills mansion the duo shared while they were married together, noting that it holds special memories she hasn’t been willing to let go off.

In Touch adds that the mansion in question has been something Jen’s husband Justin Theroux has been stressing her to sell, but even after all these years, Aniston is refusing to budge — she will evidently want to keep the house forever.

News of Jen allegedly supporting Brad Pitt through his divorce comes just weeks after it was claimed that Angelina still plans on fighting for full custody of the six children she shares with the man she once considered the love of her life.

Rumor has it that Jolie firmly believes Brad is allegedly incapable of caring for his children, which has baffled fans because, evidently enough, Angelina ended up spending 11 years of her life with the actor and not once had she ever raised such concerns before, an insider adds.

What do you make of Brad Pitt and Jennifer reportedly getting back in contact with one another?

[Featured Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]