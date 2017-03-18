Emma Watson Nudes Leak: Here’s Why The Actress Is Taking Legal Actions

Earlier this week, at least a dozen private photos of Emma Watson were leaked online. The images, which began circulating in websites such as 4Chan and Reddit, showed the actress undressing, while trying out different outfits during a fitting. Miss Watson has now decided that she is going to take legal actions against the perpetrators.

A spokesman for Miss Watson has made a statement regarding the leaks and the legal actions she is planning to take. Speaking with the Telegraph, the spokesman commented.

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

As early as Tuesday, people began tweeting that they had seen nude pictures of Miss Watson, with many suggesting that there were more leaks, some of other big name celebrities, including Amanda Seyfried, yet to come.

This is definitely not the first controversy surrounding Emma Watson’s nudes. Just earlier in September 2016, Miss Watson had threatened to sue the website Celebjihad, a website notorious for leaking private photos of celebrities, after they leaked a revealing photo of her in a see-through dress. The website removed the photo after receiving a threat from Emma’s lawyers. The picture was supposedly taken by Miss Watson’s stylist, who then gave her all rights to the photo. According to Emma’s lawyers, the photo belonged to her and Celebjihad had no right to post it.

“The picture and its copyright are owned by Miss Emma Watson and hence it is illegal for the website to post the photo without her permission.”

Also, back in 2014, a countdown was posted by a website, at the end of which they were supposedly going to post nude photos of Emma Watson. The countdown, which turned out to be a hoax, said “Emma you are next” and was reportedly created by a user of the image sharing site 4Chan, who had earlier that month posted revealing photos of actress Jennifer Lawrence and model Kate Upton. Emma had spoken about her reaction to that incident during a “HeForShe” event at Facebook HQ in March 2015. The comments she made there sort of help us understand why the Beauty & the Beast actress is taking legal actions.

“After I gave my speech [at the UN] there was a website threatening to release naked pictures of me. I knew it was a hoax, I knew the pictures didn’t exist, but I think a lot of people that were close to me knew gender equality was an issue but didn’t think it was that urgent, that it was a thing of the past. “And then when they saw that the minute I stood up talking about women’s rights I was immediately threatened, I think they were really shocked, my brother was particularly upset. I was raging, it made me so angry, I was like, this is why I have to be doing this. If anything, if they were trying to put me off it, it did the opposite.”

Emma is well known for her works on women’s rights. The English actress was appointed as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in July 2014. In fact, in September that year, she had addressed the launch of the HeForShe campaign, which is a UN Women campaign that calls for men to stand up for gender equality. Watson had on numerous occasions appeared on lists of the most influential women in the world, both for her decorated acting career and her strength and determination in standing up for women’s rights.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]