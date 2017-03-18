Prince William And Kate In Paris: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Storm In Swiss Ski Trip Follow

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Paris. In their two-day visit, they have already attended a dinner at the British Embassy and met with French President Francois Hollande in the Elysee Palace. However, William’s “dirty dancing” controversy during the ski trip in Switzerland is still following the royal.

The 34-year-old said during his speech that France and Great Britain would continue its partnership despite Brexit. The prince, as well as his wife Kate, has been reminded during the commemoration of the two World Wars that these two nations have stood by each other “in moments of great crisis.” He referred to the terrorist attack that happened in Paris a couple of years back. William said the British appreciated how bravely the French dealt with the situation.

Prince William and Kate have been in the midst of a controversy that involves the prince’s “dirty dancing” during their ski trip in Switzerland. The future king left his wife and sons behind, as he was caught on camera inside a Verbier nightclub. He was seen hitting the dance floor with two women. He was caught putting his hand on a woman’s waist. The same woman, whom the prince was seen high-fiving on the ski slopes, is believed to be 24-year-old Australian model Sophie Taylor, who posed topless in Bali last year for photographer Glen Krohn.

According to Daily Mail Online, the prince was seen dancing with another mystery woman. He was also captured while dancing in a lady’s hat. Prince William is under fire because of choosing his fun trip in Switzerland over a Commonwealth event. The father of two is accused of being “work-shy.”

Prince William, however, seemed committed to his responsibilities while giving his speech at the Elysee Palace. Apparently not affected by the “dirty dancing” controversy, he talked about the Queen telling him how much she enjoyed her trips to France.

“It is a feeling that Catherine and I entirely share, and look forward to this and many more visits in the years to come – to France our ally, our friend, our neighbor,” he said.

Prince William and Kate are all set to visit a number of European countries in the coming months. They are scheduled to visit Poland and Germany. The aim is to remind these major EU countries that Great Britain still considers them as partners and allies despite the Brexit vote last summer.

The royal couple is scheduled to be a part of a number of events to honor the French resilience against the terrorist attacks the country suffered earlier. They are also in France to celebrate the nation’s arts and culture. At the same time, ABC News notes that the visit has a great political significance, as the United Kingdom has decided to withdraw itself from the European Union.

Princess Kate was wearing a pearl drop necklace, which went well with the black, tea-length Alexander McQueen dress. Edward Llewellyn, Britain’s ambassador to France, hosted the black-tie dinner. French actors Audrey Tatou and Jean Reno were expected to attend the dinner. Kristen Scott Thomas, famous for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Audience, were scheduled to attend it as well.

TMZ demanded that the prince should have the crown for his “dirty dancing” moves in the nightclub. The tabloid, however, believes Prince William is “not quite in Prince Harry’s class,” when it comes to partying. Many, nevertheless, have accused the future king of failing to fulfill his royal duties due to his inclination to “fun” activities.

