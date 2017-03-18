Selena Gomez ‘Vogue’: The Weeknd Obsessed With Cover, Sexy Photoshoot

Selena Gomez’s interview with Vogue has left quite an impression on The Weeknd, it’s been claimed.

The R&B singer was stunned to see his girlfriend cover the latest issue of the magazine, calling the photoshoot as stunning, while another source claims that The Weeknd is “totally turned on” by the stunning photos he has seen so far.

Selena Gomez kept her Vogue shoot a secret for as long as she could — it’s possible that she didn’t tell The Weeknd about it either. Since this was her first time gracing the cover on the US platform, the 24-year-old wanted to wait before sharing the exciting news with her friends, family, and her millions of fans.

It seems as if the hesitation to reveal the cover has paid off since all of Selena Gomez’s plans are raving about the beautiful photos, with Hollywood Life adding that The Weeknd was veery much impressed with the way his girlfriend handled herself in the interview.

Having learned from her mistakes in the past, Selena Gomez opted not to discuss her relationship with The Weeknd. Even just to mention her boyfriend’s name was something Gomez didn’t feel comfortable in doing, having stressed that she wants to protect what she shares with the 27-year-old.

Hollywood Life notes that Selena’s comments regarding her decision not to talk about her relationship in public stems from her previous romance with Justin Bieber. This time around, Selena Gomez wants to keep things away from the public — and she hopes that fans can respect her decision in doing so.

The Weeknd couldn’t be more proud of his woman. From the jaw-dropping photos to the interview he’s read, he’s unbelievably proud of Selena Gomez and how she’s handled herself in recent months.

The “Can’t Feel My Face” hitmaker is well aware of the struggle Selena Gomez faced before she decided to form a relationship with him, having just gotten out of rehab when the twosome started seeing one another.

Just by opting not to give into temptation and gushing about her romance with her boyfriend has definitely sat well with The Weeknd, who is already said to have gushed to his pals that he sees himself having a future with Selena Gomez.

“Abel loves how sexy Selena looks on her new Vogue cover,” an insider says. “It really turned him on. He finds her pictures in the magazine sexy.”

“He was blown away by her honesty which he thinks makes her even sexier. Abel was impressed with how bold and brave Selena was in her interview. He loved that she was taking a stand and being protective of their relationship. Abel is proud to be her man and buried her in flowers when she got the copy of the cover.”

News of Selena Gomez being praised for her stunning Vogue cover by The Weeknd comes just days after the singer flew out to Toronto where she ended up being introduced to her boyfriend’s family members, People affirms.

This was said to have been the first time Selena got the chance to meet her beau’s parents, who were very much impressed with how Gomez handles herself at such a young age.

According to Hollywood Life, Selena Gomez left a remarkable impression on everybody close to The Weeknd, who all agree with the singer in saying that the “Hands To Myself” songstress is definitely a keeper.

What do you make of Selena Gomez’s relationship, and do you think it’s a wise move for her no to discuss her relationship in public anymore? Having seen the downfall that came after her split with Justin Bieber, is it better for her to keep her personal life away from her fans?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]