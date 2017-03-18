Kylie Jenner: Why She’s Allegedly Breaking Up With Tyga, What’s Causing Split?

Kylie Jenner has reportedly fallen out of love with Tyga, it has been claimed.

For months now, Kylie Jenner and Tyga have had nothing but problems with their relationship, according to Hollywood Life, and while they’ve managed to work through them in the past, it’s beginning to get tiresome for the couple.

Sources allege that Kylie Jenner is seeing the supposed fact that she’s no longer meant to be with the “Rack City” rapper and that’s mainly because the Hollywood stars are looking for different things in a relationship at this given point.

Hollywood Life claims that while Tyga loves hanging out with his friends and attending parties every other weekend, Kylie Jenner is more of a stay-at-home girl, preferring to watch a movie with her pals and spending time with her dogs.

At first, it wasn’t that much of a big deal for Kylie, but now that she’s getting older, she’s tired of being alone in the house while Tyga is clubbing with friends all the time. In that sense alone, they are completely different from one another and Kylie Jenner has reportedly gotten tired of it.

Another thing that’s reportedly been causing problems between the two is that Jenner supposedly doesn’t support her boyfriend with his music the way that Kim Kardashian backs Kanye West.

Tyga is said to have told Kylie Jenner that he doesn’t appreciate it when she opts out of joining him on tours across the country — it makes it seem as if she doesn’t care about his career or his music, which is the complete opposite of someone like Kim, who supports Kanye at all times.

All of these things have reportedly caused endless arguments between the two, and at this given point, Kylie Jenner is said to have realized that it’s no longer going to work between herself and Tyga, with a source claiming that she’s no longer in love with her longtime beau.

“Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, have been slowly growing apart over the last several months,” the insider reveals.

“Tyga likes to go out clubbing and have fun all the time, while Kylie is more of a homebody and is perfectly happy spending Saturday nights at the house. Snapchatting with friends and watching Netflix. Kylie rarely travels with Tyga to his shows the way Kim Kardashian, 35, toured with Kanye West, 39, and that makes Tyga sad.”

While Tyga has made the effort to show his support for Kylie Jenner’s business ventures, he would like to receive the same in return with his music career, but from what’s been gathered, Kylie Jenner hasn’t shown much interest in knowing what the rapper is doing in the studio.

News of Kylie Jenner’s potential plans to call it quits with the 27-year-old comes just days after sources claimed that Tyga’s ex-girlfriend and baby’s mother Blac Chyna is more than open to the idea of reconciling with her former beau if it turns out to be true that Kylie wants to move on with her life.

Blac Chyna, who ended her romance with Kylie’s brother Rob Kardashian a month ago, as revealed by E! Online, is said to be keen on the idea of starting a new beginning with Tyga, realizing that she still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend and would ultimately want to see herself having the family she has always wanted — and that includes the “Faded” hitmaker.

Do you think Kylie Jenner and her beau will be able to make their relationship work with the problems they are currently said to be facing? With Kylie having reportedly fallen out of love with her boyfriend of almost three years, is this the end of their romance?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]