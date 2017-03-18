Blac Chyna, Kylie Jenner Feud Escalates Over Rob Kardashian Split With Dream

Blac Chyna is reportedly planning to ban Kylie Jenner from babysitting King Cairo following the news that the former stripper is planning on filing for full custody of Dream Kardashian.

Now that Blac Chyna is no longer with Rob Kardashian, the TV star has allegedly made the decision to file for sole custody of the daughter she shares with her ex-fiancé, supposedly claiming that the 29-year-old is in no condition to take care of a baby all by himself.

It’s believed that Blac Chyna is making her judgments on Rob’s continuous struggle regarding his anxiety, depression, and battle with diabetes. The supposed fact that he has yet to make any significant changes with his weight has played a huge role in Blac’s decision in reportedly wanting to gain full custody of Dream.

Blac Chyna just doesn’t see how Rob will be able to take care of Dream when he supposedly can’t even take care of himself — a statement that the Kardashians are reportedly furious about.

Kris Jenner has already stepped up, with sources saying that she’s willing to battle it out in court if Blac does end up trying to obtain full custody of Cairo, while the likes of Kendall and Kylie Jenner are fully supporting their mother behind her moves to prevent Chyna from her current plans involving Dream.

Kylie, in particular, is fully backing her family, confused as to why the 28-year-old would want to distance Rob from his daughter, the only thing that has brought some joy in his life lately. Everybody in the family knows how much Rob adores Dream, so for Blac Chyna to file for full custody would absolutely break his heart.

According to Hollywood Life, Blac sees that she has no support from the Kardashians, convinced that her actions are with good intentions at heart. She’s very much surprised by Kylie’s decision to side with her brother since she’s familiar with his actions to disappear for days on end and has wild outbursts at any given moment.

It’s assured Blac Chyna enough to come to the conclusion that she doesn’t want Kylie babysitting her son anymore whenever Cairo is with his father. Now that Blac Chyna knows Jenner has sided with Rob, she sees that whatever friendship they built has gone out the window.

“Chyna’s surprised Kylie doesn’t have her back in this situation,” a source tells the outlet. “They’ve become so close. They’ve put everything behind them and Chyna basically trusted her with King.”

“Chyna’s got a bad taste in her mouth. She doesn’t think it’s smart to have someone she can’t trust and doesn’t have her back be present in her son’s life. King and Dream are her babies and the Kardashians won’t take them from her.”

News of Blac Chyna’s supposed decision to keep Kylie Jenner away from her son comes just weeks after it was claimed that the TV personality was keen to let Rob see his daughter, as long as his family members were around to supervise him.

Blac has been left unsettled by her ex-fiancé’s mood swings, so she’s never sure what to expect with Rob, but having Dream around Rob’s family while he’s caring for his daughter gives her enough peace of mind that their little girl is in safe hands.

Blac Chyna has yet to address the matter publicly, In Touch continues to add. She hasn’t filed any court papers just yet, but from what sources have gathered, she’s bound to make the move to file for full custody very soon, and the Kardashians are said to be ready for it.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]