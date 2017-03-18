Rob Kardashian Losing Weight For Daughter Amid Blac Chyna Custody Battle

Rob Kardashian is determined to get healthy for the sake of his daughter Dream amid reports claiming that the reality star is gearing up for a nasty custody battle with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

It’s no secret that Rob Kardashian has been struggling to get his life back on track. Since 2012, the TV personality has fought an endless battle with anxiety, depression, and diabetes — his weight gain has staggered throughout the years, which has even left his family worried.

Kris Jenner famously revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she has often been left with the impression that her son had given up on life and no longer wanted to live, adding that she was determined to help Rob Kardashian in any way that she could.

And while Rob was very reluctant to have his family involve themselves in his private life, now that he is no longer with Blac Chyna and still wants to remain in his daughter’s life, the 29-year-old knows that he has to make a drastic change for the better.

It’s believed that Blac has already mentioned the thought of fighting for full custody of Dream, and she’s convinced that it won’t be hard to obtain those rights from a judge since Rob has proven himself to be incapable of taking care of his daughter all by himself, the New York Times quotes a source saying.

Last month, reports claimed that whenever Chyna offered Rob Kardashian to spend time with Dream, several of his family members needed to supervise his time with the little girl because nobody allegedly trusts Rob enough to care for his daughter without an adult being in his presence.

In an attempt to finally make Blac and his family members see that he’s more than capable of being a great father, Rob Kardashian is making drastic changes in his life to show that he’s determined to be the greatest dad to Dream.

“Rob Kardashian, 29, is getting healthy and happy again,” an insider tells Hollywood Life. “But this time it’s not thanks to Blac Chyna — it is because of his 4-month-old baby Dream Kardashian and the support from his family. Rob’s entire life has changed for the better thanks to his daughter.”

In an effort to show his family how serious he is about turning his life around, Rob Kardashian is speaking to his siblings more than ever before.

Considering the fact that Kourtney and Kim Kardashian both have children of their own, Rob relies on them for support when it comes to things he needs help with regarding the way he parents Dream.

It’s all a work in progress for Rob Kardashian, but the improvements he has made so far aren’t going unnoticed. “Rob now talks with his sisters more often,” the source adds.

“He gets parenting tips from Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Kim Kardashian, 35, and he even gets out of the house more often. He is eating better, drinking green juice, training with the family trainer Gunnar Peterson and even going over to Kris Jenner’s for Sunday night family dinners.”

News of Rob Kardashian’s determination to change his life for the sake of being a better father to Dream comes just weeks after it was claimed that Rob & Chyna will not be returning for a second series on the E! network.

Instead, the footage that had already been filmed will now be shown in forthcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The move in doing so merely came after Rob Kardashian and Blac announced they had once again parted ways, mentioning that they were better off as friends.

What do you make of Rob wanting to lose weight in the hopes of being a better father to Dream?

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]