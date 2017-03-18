‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Martsolf On Brady, Nicole’s Life In Canada

Days Of Our Lives fans are rooting for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Even though Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) gave birth to Holly and a court awarded the surrogate custody, Nicole is the biological mother. After Chloe won custody, she got a restraining order against Nicole and planned to take Parker and Holly to New York. The biological mother responded by kidnapping her little girl and now, she is on the run. However, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is helping her stay under the radar. In an interview, Martsolf revealed why Brady is helping Nicole and what happens once they get to Canada.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

This week on Days Of Our Lives, Nicole’s baby got sick. Her maternal instincts had her seeking medical attention for her daughter, even though she could get caught. Brady advised against an emergency room and opted to call the doctor who helped Chloe get pregnant with Daniel and Nicole’s baby. He was hesitant to treat the infant and was more interested in calling the authorities. However, Brady managed to get the physician to hold off.

Brady had a feeling they shouldn’t stick around and he was right. The minute the door was closed, the doctor made a phone call, but it wasn’t to the police. He called Eduardo Hernandez (A Martinez), who is helping Chloe track down Nicole and Holly. Thankfully, Brady and Nicole snuck out before Eduardo and Chloe arrived.

DOOL spoilers for next week reveal that Brady and Nicole will make it to Canada with baby Holly. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Eric Martsolf revealed why Brady Black is helping Nicole Walker. He also revealed Jennifer Landon’s character on Days Of Our Lives. Who will the actress be playing and how does it play into Nicole’s baby story?

The Days Of Our Lives actor revealed that Brady is helping Nicole because she is unable to think clearly right now. She is too emotional, which is understandable.

“He’s essentially facilitating this whole thing for Nicole because she’s an emotional creature right now. She’s not thinking rationally, so he’s doing the thinking for her to assure that she is safe doesn’t get caught.”

Brady will get Nicole and Holly settled into their new home in Canada. It turns out that Jennifer Landon will be playing Hillary, Nicole’s neighbor. She is nosy and curious, so Brady and Nicole pretend that they are husband and wife.

“It’s a complete pretense, but in Brady’s mind, he’s actually very much behind making this ruse become a reality.”

Brady has to return to Salem and leaves Nicole and Holly in Canada. Soon, it is revealed why Hillary was so curious about Nicole Walker. It is because she is a private investigator and it’s in her nature to be curious about everyone. It is her job to find people, which makes Nicole nervous and paranoid.

It was not revealed if Hillary will be a problem or not. However, she might be one person who can help Nicole if the two become friends. Hillary has the tools and resources to keep Nicole from being found. However, would she risk breaking the law to help a woman she just met, who kidnapped a baby?

Plus, Nicole thought Chloe was her friend and look what happened. Then, she thought she was bonding with a girl when hiding out at the motel. Unfortunately, that girl and her boyfriend were con artists and thieves. Based on Nicole’s tattered history with friendship and being on the run, it would be difficult for Nicole to trust anyone.

However, a sneak peek photo published in Soap Opera Digest shows Nicole and Hillary are inside of a house. The private investigator is showing off her gun and Nicole has her arms crossed but has a little smile on her face. Perhaps the two will become friends after all? Or maybe Nicole will give her a story that will make Hillary want to protect the new mother?

What do you think of what Eric Martsolf had to say about Brady and Nicole on Days Of Our Lives? Will Hillary help Nicole Walker or turn her into the police? How long can Arianne Zucker’s character stay under the radar without getting caught?

