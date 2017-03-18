Miley Cyrus ‘Delays Liam Hemsworth Wedding’: Working On New Album Instead

Miley Cyrus is delaying plans to marry her longtime fiancé Liam Hemsworth, as sources claim the singer is hoping to finish her forthcoming album later this year.

According to reports, Miley and Liam had plans to tie the knot last summer, but after having signed a deal with NBC to star on The Voice, Cyrus reportedly decided to postpone the wedding until her schedule was flexible enough to plan for her big day.

By the look of things, Miley Cyrus has once again found herself signing on for too many projects at once, which has ultimately led her to push her wedding date back once again, Hollywood Life reveals.

The 24-year-old has already confirmed that she’ll be returning to The Voice later this year, E! Online reported in October, but what the singer had yet to reveal was the supposed fact that she’s hoping to finish her next studio album by the summer, insinuating that Miley Cyrus has already been working on it.

This would evidently be Miley’s first studio album since Bangerz, which she released back in 2013, and while it’s unclear when the record will hit stores, it’s another project that Cyrus has dedicated her time to, meaning that wedding plans with Liam are back on hold.

“[Miley and Liam] are good for right now,” a source gushes. “They are not in a rush at all. She is working toward new music, a new album and preparing for The Voice next season, while Liam is looking for more marquee roles to take his career to the next level.”

“They are all about their career goals right now and love that they are a support system for each other. To them, marriage means babies, and they aren’t ready to be parents. They’d like to do it all at once! So their goals for marriage are there, but not anytime soon.”

As the insider already mentions, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth aren’t too bothered about getting married, nor do they want to rush their plans to tie the knot. If their careers are going as great as they have in recent years, there’s no reason to put everything on hold for the sake of tying the knot.

Miley and Liam are both said to be under the impression that getting married isn’t such a big deal to them as it might be for their parents. They know that regardless of whether they tie the knot or not, their love for one another isn’t going to change, so there’s no rush for Miley Cyrus to walk down the aisle as long as she finds herself being occupied with her career.

Of course, it goes without saying, as the source already mentions, that Miley will most certainly want to settle down and consider the idea of having children in the future, but she knows that at this given point, she’s too young to make those kinds of decisions just yet. There’s no rush to start a family or get married for the couple, the source adds.

News of Miley Cyrus’ plans to postpone her wedding due to work obligations comes one year after the “We Can’t Stop” hitmaker made the move to purchase a home near Liam’s mansion in Malibu — it was said that the couple was living right across the street from one another.

The duo has decided to keep their relationship as private as possible, and with the news that Miley Cyrus has no plans in tying the knot this year, it’s evidently clear that she wouldn’t want to discuss this matter any further — especially not in interviews.

What do you make of Miley and Liam’s decision to halt their wedding plans yet again?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]