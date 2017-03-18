Anna Duggar Is Pregnant And Fans Are Excited About Josh Duggar’s Fifth Child

Anna Duggar recently revealed that she’s pregnant with her fifth child, and Duggar fans had a mixed reaction to the news that she and Josh are expecting.

As People reports, Josh and Anna Duggar shared the shocking news in a short post on the Duggar family’s website. The couple admitted that they are still trying to move on from Josh’s sex scandals, but they don’t see adding a baby to the equation as a bad thing. According to the former 19 Kids and Counting stars, they’re looking forward to meeting their son.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” Josh and Anna’s announcement read. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time.”

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

The baby boy will have two big sisters and two big brothers: Mackynzie Renée, 7, Michael James, 5, Marcus Anthony, 3, and Meredith Grace, 1.

Most big Duggar announcements are soon followed by a flurry of congratulatory videos from the members of the family who use social media, but so far there have been no such videos in reaction to Josh and Anna Duggar’s baby news. Instead, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar decided to share a short Facebook message on behalf of the entire Duggar family.

“Such a sweet announcement from Josh and Anna, our entire family looks forward to this sweet new blessing,”the former 19 Kids and Counting stars wrote.

Members of the Duggar family may have very little to say about the news that Anna is pregnant, but their fans have plenty of opinions about Josh and Anna’s announcement. Some fans fear that the couple is trying to “fix” their marriage by having another baby.

“Having another baby will not fix the problem. I can only hope and pray they aren’t thinking this baby will be a fix,” wrote Sheri Keys Pritchett on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page.

“A pregnancy is never away to repair a marriage. This marriage has enough strain already,” commented Alyssa Carlisle. “If Josh does not get specialized treatment for his sex addiction then he will relapse again & its only a matter of time. I still wish them the best but don’t believe that this pregnancy was a good decision.”

In August 2015, Josh confessed to cheating on Anna. He also claimed that he was suffering from an addiction to internet pornography. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Josh and Anna’s fourth child, Meredith Grace Duggar, had been born just weeks before these revelations. Josh left his infant daughter fatherless for over six months while he hid away at a Christian rehab center.

Announcing the arrival of Meredith Grace Duggar! 7lbs 14 ozs, 20-1/2in — Anna and Meredith are resting & doing well! pic.twitter.com/HfnuoZcSN7 — Josh Duggar (@joshduggar) July 19, 2015

Josh Duggar’s cheating confession came about three months after In Touch Weekly discovered that he had sexually molested four of his younger sisters as a teenager. Some commenters on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page mentioned the molestation in their responses to Anna’s pregnancy announcement.

“Essentially condoning molestation, incest, and an extramarital affair and using God’s name to do it is pretty messed up, but to each his own I guess!” wrote Gwenn Toporek.

“I’d forgive my husband for breaking my crystal vase. But for molesting his sisters & cheating NO! I’D NEVER trust him around little girls ever!” Alison Guevara commented.

While many fans are upset that Anna Duggar is pregnant, a much larger number of the Duggars’ Facebook followers have congratulated Josh and Anna. Some of them expressed their support for the couple by saying that they think Josh and Anna’s story is inspiring and that the couple is a testament to their faith.

“Precious Duggar Family, This news brings me tears of joy and gratitude! This gift is evidence that our Father redeems, restores and gives exceedingly, abundantly beyond all we could ask or imagine,” wrote Jessica Herrera.

“Congratulations and many blessings! Your examples of perseverance, courage, and grace given and received is a testament to God’s grace and love and redemption. May this new little blessing truly be your reward and your joy,” Cheryl Garman Rutschilling Klaas commented.

“I am so happy. I have prayed for ‘fresh wine’ for you guys. I praise God that he is letting you guys thrive and be fruitful,” Lanez B Doster wrote. “Proves if you delight in the Lord he will give you the desires of your heart. Yall make such beautiful babies. I can hardly wait.”

Josh and Anna Duggar have not revealed whether the birth of their fifth child will be filmed for Counting On. Josh got a lot of screentime on 19 Kids and Counting, but he has not appeared on the Duggar family’s new reality show. Now that his reality career is over, he’s supporting his family by selling used cars.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]