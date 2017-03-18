‘KUWTK’: ‘Keeping Up With Kardashians’ Ratings Crash: Will Show Get Cancelled?

The ratings for the premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUTWK) Season 13 on Sunday, March 12, were the worst ever, ratings data show. The poor ratings, compared with the premiere of season 12, have once against sparked rumors that E! is considering cancellation of the show. But fans have tried to shoot down the rumors, pointing out that speculation about KUWTK getting cancelled is a rumor mill staple and that although the ratings for the premiere of Season 13 were low in comparison to Season 12, it is unlikely that E! would consider cancelling the show.

However, critics of the show point out that ratings data for Sunday’s KUWTK support the claim that E! could soon be forced to cancel the show. The poor ratings for the show’s Season 13 premier are ominous, critics said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ratings Plunge: Will the Show Get Canceled? – The Hollywood Gossip https://t.co/J8pQSoCjLq — KUWTK update (@KUWTKupdate) March 17, 2017

The show pulled in its lowest ratings ever on Sunday. Radar Online reports that according to same-day data for Sunday, KUWTK drew a paltry.70 rating for adults in the crucial age range 18-49, and averaged 1.48 million viewers.

This represents a whopping 33 percent drop compared with the Season 12 premiere on May 1, 2016, which drew a 1.05 rating and averaged 2.19 million viewers in the 18-49 age range.

Kardashians In Krisis! ‘KUWTK’ Ratings Plummet Following Worst Premiere EVER https://t.co/qr2knKGmc9 pic.twitter.com/dn95Hdp217 — YourGossipPress (@YourGossipPress) March 17, 2017

Although KUWTK’s overall ratings have never been exceptional, the show has posted consistently good performance over the years in the crucial 18-49 demographic. But the ratings for Season 13 raise concern because about half the show’s audience fell outside of the 18-49 age range, Hollywood Gossip noted.

This could be ominous for the show. E! should be very concerned about persistent poor performance in the crucial age group, especially with the cost of producing the show rising as the cast grows in size.

E! only managed to entice Kim Kardashian to return to Season 13 with a generous bonus.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Ratings PLUMMET! – https://t.co/5nxHoz3OEY https://t.co/BVXPLAu9Mr — KUWTK update (@KUWTKupdate) March 16, 2017

Many viewers of the Season 13 premiere also complained that it fell short of expectations. But producers of the show probably hope that upcoming episodes where Kim talks about her terrifying robbery experience in Paris and attempts to clear the air about the persistent rumors swirling around the state of her marriage to rapper Kanye West, could make up for the alleged shortfall in the premiere.

Radar Online reported that the KUWTK matriarch, Kris Jenner, 61, had banked on the expectation that Season 13 will have the highest ratings ever since the show began to air on E! more than a decade ago, on October 14, 2007.

Kris reportedly boasted to friends that Season 13 ratings would be the highest ever.

I love how the same day The #KUWTK ratings have Officially PLUMMETED @enews has a story on how much they make..Keep thinking we're sheep pic.twitter.com/zjaiGrMCKD — BentleyJRC (@BentleyJRC) March 17, 2017

But Kris Jenner’s expectations might have been dashed permanently by the poor ratings of the premiere on Sunday and it is not certain that exploiting Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery experience would reverse the show’s plummeting ratings.

Some fans said they were not pleased with the show trying to exploit Kim’s Paris robbery ordeal for ratings.

Some observers argued that the show’s high ratings in the past were due to the fact that it did not have much competition. But now that viewers have a plethora of options, the show’s ratings are bound to continue plummeting.

However, the Kardashian sisters may not be too worried about the prospects of cancellation of the show. Since the show premiered in 2007, they have established themselves as stars and have exploited the opportunities offered by stardom to acquire several other income sources.

Despite the poor ratings for Sunday’s Season 13 premiere, it still ranked among the highest rated for the night. It is unlikely that we will see it cancelled anytime soon.

[Featured Image by Charley Galley/Getty Images]