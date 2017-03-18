Still Waiting For April The Giraffe To Have Her Baby Calf? You’re Not Alone

Do you have April the Giraffe syndrome? Do you find yourself watching your computer screen the moment you wake up to see if April is in labor? Are you constantly refreshing your cell phone to make certain you have the latest Animal Adventure Park feed? Do you wake up in the middle of the night to find yourself checking in? Are you excited every time April moves her stomach and you think it’s a contraction but she’s just passing gas? If so, you’re not alone. If you’re still waiting for April the Giraffe to have her baby calf, join the club. Much of the world is consumed with April mania and giraffes. While this has been helpful in the sense of creating awareness about giraffe conservation, it’s wreaked havoc on many schedules and obliterated plenty of time-management skills. April the Giraffe is an internet sensation, she’s one of the most viral animals in the history of viral animals, yet she’s been pregnant for 15 months and is still going strong.

Watch April the Giraffe Live Cam

If you’re not up to speed with the worldwide phenomenon known as April the Giraffe, here she is in all her glory. She’s a beautiful 15-year-old Reticulated giraffe who was observed in mating behavior with her mate Oliver “Ollie” in October 2015. It’s extremely difficult to pinpoint a giraffe’s due date because they ovulate approximately twice per month. This high level of fertility means that zookeepers look at time frames and birthing windows instead of due dates. April may have conceived twice in October, twice in November or even in December 2015. Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months so her birthing window is quickly closing. The best way to determine how close April is to active labor and a calf’s hooves hitting the ground is through her body’s physical changes, and she’s had plenty.

April The Giraffe Labor Updates And Animal Adventure Park News, Watch Live Cam. https://t.co/mc0PKPAabw — R*U*F*F✌Christine (@christineltroch) March 17, 2017

So when is April the giraffe finally going to have her baby calf? Here’s what we know.

April is definitely pregnant. There have been many false reports circulating on social media saying it’s a fake pregnancy and that it’s a media stunt. That couldn’t be further from the truth. April the Giraffe is really pregnant. She is going to have a calf any time and is seen regularly by veterinarian Dr. Tim. You can even watch a video playlist of Dr. Tim examining April below.

You can verify that April the Giraffe is really pregnant by watching her stomach. The baby calf is continually kicking April and you can visibly see the impact. As physical changes are the primary way to know when April the Giraffe will finally give birth and people can stop being glued to their screens, (well, let’s face it, you’re probably going to need help being unglued once the adorable calf is on the live cam) we know that April is near the end of her pregnancy. Primary changes she must undergo include milk in her udders, visible baby movements within her ever-growing stomach, changes in her vulva as she prepares for birth. There are even behavioral changes to look out for. Right now, April the Giraffe enjoys eating. There are plenty of videos showing April munching on carrots or lettuce and throwing hay around the stall. As active labor nears, April will eat less. You can watch some of these videos showing April’s baby calf kicking and her eating in the video player below.

April The Giraffe Changes To Expect Before Active Labor And Calf Hooves Are Seen https://t.co/GmSr0LkXcw — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) March 15, 2017

#Inquisitr April The Giraffe Labor Updates: Birthing Positions For Calf, Watch Live Cam https://t.co/ckSUm9QG7P — ArtsMusicMovies (@ArtsMusicMovies) March 16, 2017

While some theorized April isn’t really a pregnant giraffe at all (some have suggested she’s a person wearing a costume or a robot), but an elaborate April Fool’s Day joke, the question is not if a calf will be born but when. Is it possible that April will have her baby on April Fool’s Day after live streaming since January with each day bringing a new meaning to the words “imminent birth?” If so, that might be the greatest April Fool’s Day prank of all.

If #ApriltheGiraffe has her baby on April Fools' day, it will be the best prank ever! #giraffe #giraffes… https://t.co/F8yAWpsTar — Charisse Van Horn (@charissemarie) March 9, 2017

Are you still waiting for April the Giraffe to have her baby?

