‘The Walking Dead’ EP Say All Out War Starts In Episode 14, Stops In The Finale

The Walking Dead Episode 14 is the beginning of the official “All Out War” Season 7 story arc that fans have been waiting a long time to see. But to really get TWD fans excited, the non-stop action begins in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead and does not stop until the end of the Season 7 finale.

At just about the same time in year’s past, The Walking Dead has once again sent its showrunner Scott Gimple to the media to give fans the main tease they have all been waiting for. This time, Gimple spoke with Entertainment Weekly and disclosed that little secret that every Walking Dead fan had already assumed but had yet been confirmed. That is, until now.

“We step on the gas and we do not let our foot off the gas until the end of Episode 16,” The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple said. “Although because I’m working on Season 8 [of The Walking Dead] now, the foot is on the gas again! I mean, the next three episodes we’re going to shoot you through a lot of big events and things become quantum intense.”

That is a very powerful statement to make, especially to fans of The Walking Dead. Stepping on the gas in a zombie apocalypse is much more than a stone’s throw from where they were when every episode following the TWD premiere in Season 7 had been slowly dragging by, which irritated fans waiting on some major climatic point to get behind.

“Quantum intense” also says that all out war on The Walking Dead really translates as “fight until one entire opposing side is either dead or on the run.” TWD fans know that Negan will not be on the run after this, so the all out war is going to include major casualties on both sides and the ushering in of a new era on the show, which would make way for the Whisperers in Season 8.

We might be getting a little ahead of ourselves here, so let’s just take a moment to step back and see where we are at on the current episodes of The Walking Dead. This is the part of the article where we need to warn TWD fans that there are major spoilers coming up from previous episodes of Season 7 on The Walking Dead. If you have been holding off watching those episodes, or if you are waiting for them to come to Netflix, then you should only proceed with that spoiler warning in mind.

First of all, the last episode of The Walking Dead gave fans the final straw in the Kingdom’s reason for holding out. The death and deception suffered by Ezekiel and his people instantly became a deal breaker and Carol was instrumental in pushing the King just enough to consent to fighting in the war with the Saviors.

Fast forward to the upcoming Episode 14 of The Walking Dead, titled “The Other Side,” and TWD fans will get to see why the Hilltop will be pushed into joining as well. That is when the Saviors are on the hunt for Daryl and things will go from bad to worse when they show up.

Even Scott Gimple is excited about you seeing the Season 7 finale. In his own words, the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead really is everything in one.

“I just think it’s everything. It is everything and the kitchen sink. It is exciting and it’s very emotional and I believe it’s funny in a couple parts, and it builds and builds and builds and it explodes,” Scott Gimple told EW. “And though it promises more — because there is a whole lot to get to — there is an ending. It really is just a huge episode inasmuch as it has all of the flavors of this season. It is taking your cup and going down each soda jet and taking a little from each one and then throwing in some hot sauce, a little bit of lime, and then maybe a tiny bit of tequila, as well.”

Watch Episode 14 of The Walking Dead, “The Other Side,” this Sunday on AMC.

