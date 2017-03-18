German Reporter Asks Pres. Trump ‘Why Are You Scared Of Diversity In The News?’

United States President Donald Trump met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week and it was there that Trump ran into some huge questions from a certain German reporter, and the world is talking big time about it. For some time now, President Trump has had to eat the words he used on the campaign trail, as every new policy he makes comes with the knowledge that he said some controversial things about Women, Muslims, and Hispanic people.

Eventually when the news media began to cover all of Trump’s controversial outbursts or tweets, the President seemed to get very angry. This would result in Trump citing every news source that said something negative about him was “fake news.” While American media members all know how Trump is and how he will be, they are not the only ones. It seems the entire world understands the questionable things Trump has said and done since running and taking office.

Germany, a place once known for putting a man in charge who committed an unspeakable genocide decades ago, also saw the issues for American media members. When Trump met with Chancellor Merkel, there was a bit of a tense environment with media members citing how Trump did not shake the chancellor’s hand. However, the hand shaking issue was by no means what made this get-together with two world leaders so interesting,

It was a German reporter who seemed to have no problem asking some tough questions that President Trump had to answer to. The reporter asked why Trump is so scared of diversity in the news. The reporter was referencing Trump’s attempt to hurt media outlets by calling them fake. The reporter asked President Trump….

“Mr. President, ‘America First’ — don’t you think this is going to weaken the European Union. And why are you scared of diversity in the news and in the media? That you speak so often of fake news.”

As one would imagine, Trump did not care for the questions that were asked but did answer the reporter anyway, saying…

“I’m not an isolationist, I’m a free trader, But I’m also a fair trader. And our free trade has led to a lot of bad things happening.”

Trump then pushed on his theory that the German reporter had been reading “fake news” herself, as he concluded his remarks to the reporter by saying…

“I am not an isolationist by any stretch of the imagination. So I don’t know what newspaper you’re reading, but I guess that would be another example, as you say, of ‘fake news.'”

The German reporter asked some tough questions to President Trump, but the main issue in the end is that Trump does a great job of avoiding the fire when he’s involved in media sessions. Even if what he says is controversial, he will either not answer reporters who want to dive further or he will avoid answering from any news outlet, such as the point in time he did that with CNN, calling them “fake news” in a room full of reporters.

This is not the first time that a President has had trouble with one or more news organizations. It is well known former President Barack Obama did not see eye to eye with FOX News. The main issue for Trump is that he alienates the entire press, as everyone reports on news about the Trump administration on a daily basis, even FOX News. A lot of what he hopes to stay in house does get out, but then when people in the media ask questions, it results in a runaround a lot of the time.

Regarding Trump and free trade, he has mentioned he would love to keep America first. However, he has also spoken of increasing import tax(mostly regarding Mexico) and even export tax. This very well may be the point the German reporter was asking about, which was not further investigated into by them. Free trade is something that does not involve tax or tariffs, of which Trump spoke of increasing. So if he is for free trade, he is not showing that in his policies.

At the end of the day, President Trump will always be known for his trouble with the media. What many media members have questioned about Trump is that he seems to not be able to handle negative news about him. He calls anything negative “fake,” even if there is proof to back up the claims the media puts out. He has then been known to use similar sources when they fit his narrative. So to recap, Trump believes something is fake if it is negative and true if it is positive. It is not a wonder why the German reporter asked her questions.

[Featured Image By Andrew Harnik/AP Images]