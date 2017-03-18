iPhone 8/iPhone Edition: 5 More Features That Could Justify Its $1000+ Price

The iPhone 8, or iPhone Edition, as the device is widely rumored to be called, is Apple’s most important product in years. As the 10th-anniversary iteration of its most iconic device, the bar is set very high for the upcoming flagship smartphone. It does, after all, have the responsibility of rekindling the fire that somewhat diminished with the release of devices such as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Considering that the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition would be a revolutionary device, and keeping in mind that Apple has a reputation for pricing its devices at a premium, rumors are high that the upcoming flagship smartphone would be priced at around $1000+, according to a MacRumors report. This would make the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition the most expensive handset that Apple has ever created to date.

Despite the price of the smartphone, the innovations that the upcoming device would most likely be utilized by the tech giant to justify the high price of the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition. A previous Inquisitr report has outlined the first eight features that Apple would include to justify the high price of the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition. Here is a list of five more.

Stainless Steel Frame

A recent video from notable Apple YouTuber EverythingApplePro has stated that the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition would most likely feature a sturdy stainless steel metal frame. This would be a departure from the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus’ Aluminum body, and this would most likely result in a stronger frame for the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition. Apple is no stranger to steel frames, as the tech giant has used them for the iPhone 4S, a device which never really bent out of shape with regular use.

Ceramic Body

A ceramic iPhone 8/iPhone Edition has been making the rounds in the rumor mill for some time now, and as the release date of the upcoming device draws closer, it appears that speculations of this new material are actually well-grounded. Apple has already used ceramic in the Apple Watch 2 Edition, and it was received well by consumers and critics alike. Inasmuch as ceramic is more attractive and less prone to scratches as the iPhone 7’s metal body, however, it is also more costly. Thus, the new material could be utilized by Apple to warrant the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition’s high price.

Mini Touch Bar

The iPhone 8/iPhone Edition would feature a lot of new technology that has never been seen before on an Apple mobile device. Among these is a new design that would use more capacitive buttons for the upcoming flagship’s rumored Mini Touch Bar, which would change depending on the application that is running on the device. Considering that the feature would not be present in the upcoming iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, the Mini Touch Bar would most likely be a crucial feature that Apple would utilize to justify the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition’s premium cost.

#iphone8 LOL. it's way too early for me to release leaks of it, lots Apple staff will get fired and I might have lawsuit trouble. stay tuned pic.twitter.com/SyfkfhIseV — KK Sneak Leaks (@kksneakleaks) March 16, 2017

IP68 Rating

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were unique among Apple’s mobile devices in the way that they are the first of their kind to be resistant to water and dust. Inasmuch as the added feature was a welcome update, however, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus lagged behind the Galaxy S7’s IP68 rating, which gave Samsung’s flagship more resistance to dust and water. For the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition, rumors are high that the device would have an IP68 rating, making it superior to the company’s current flagship smartphone and on par with its rivals.

Iris Scanner

The iPhone 8/iPhone Edition is widely rumored to be the first of Apple’s mobile devices to feature an Iris Scanner as a security feature, similar to the one featured in the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. Considering that the technology is completely new to Apple’s devices, there is a good chance that the Cupertino-based tech giant would utilize the innovation as a means to make the device command a premium price.

The release date for the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition has not been revealed by Apple, but speculations are high that the upcoming flagship would see a September 2017 release date. Pricing for the device has not been officially confirmed by the Cupertino-based tech giant as well, but rumors are high that the device would be introduced with a price north of $1000.

