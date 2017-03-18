Prince Harry Romance Pushing Meghan Markle To Leave “Suits”?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s current girlfriend and actress on Suits, is reportedly thinking of leaving the show and acting altogether.

But before you get too excited, it’s not for the royal reason you might think.

Megan is allegedly considering an exit from acting because she wants to focus on pursuing global humanitarian pursuits. It looks like the alleged inclination to leave acting behind has nothing to do with the red headed royal.

“Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting,” an insider source told E! Online. “She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy.”

Is Meghan Markle done with acting for good? https://t.co/8r5gHGRhpy pic.twitter.com/DDWI8IKEBj — E! News Video (@ENewsVideo) March 18, 2017

Meghan Markle inspires young women to study law thanks to her TV character https://t.co/aM7UpxTwGf pic.twitter.com/muq41APier — Mirror TV (@MirrorTV) March 12, 2017

According to the article on E! Online, Markle is currently in Toronto shooting episodes for Season 7 of Suits. But in January, she was in India pursuing what seems to be her real passion, doing humanitarian work. In India, she was working on a project that assisted women and girls living in poverty. She’s also posted lots of photos from her past philanthropy missions on her official Instagram page.

It looks like Markle is also heavily focused on her food and lifestyle website, The Tig. On the site’s about page, she describes The Tig as as a journal of those moments when you realize the true essence of what you are seeing and doing.

“An understanding that comes with living your life to the fullest so that it bursts at the seams. An unbridled joy. An insatiable curiosity,” the 35 year old actress writes. “That’s what Tig means to me.”

The site seems to be developing quite the following on Instagram with its 140,000 followers.

About today #sundayfunday @jessicamulroney @thetigofficial A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 2, 2016 at 5:18pm PDT

In gratitude for all of the amazing women across the globe who make this world go round. Sending love and strength to you today and every day. xo – MM & The Tig Team #IWD A post shared by The Tig (@thetigofficial) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

So, given her hunger for humanitarianism and a growing online brand that she’s passionate about. It’s easy to understand why she may want to leave Suits, a show’s been a regular on since season 1.

And then there’s that handsome red-haired royal we mentioned earlier.

As E! notes rumors of a potential romance between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started buzzing in October 2016.

Kensington Palace later officially confirmed Markle-Prince Harry relationship which makes it more than mere tabloid fodder. Could there be royal wedding bells in the future?

[Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]