Eva Mendes Explains Six-Month Absence With Her Stunning Public Appearance

Eva Mendes has been absent from the public eye for more than six months, longer, if you consider her last film appearance was in the 2014 fantasy/mystery Lost River. Mendes was conspicuously absent through the recent awards season as well, which is surprising, considering her current boyfriend, Ryan Gosling, received a number of nominations for La La Land. While it seems Eva has given up on Hollywood, she isn’t shying away from the spotlight entirely. A recent appearance delighted fans who have missed seeing Eva’s public appearances, but, more than that, the recent outing revealed what Ms. Mendes has been doing to occupy her time.

Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Chose To Appear Publicly After Six Months Away

People shares that Eva Mendes stepped out on Thursday in Miami, Florida, but she wasn’t attending a film premiere or an awards banquet. Instead, Eva was functioning as a promoter for her new fashion line, which is to be carried by New York & Company. Mendes has spent her time away from the public eye productively, rebranding herself as a fashion designer.

Mendes arrived at the grand opening of the latest New York & Company store at the Dadeland Mall, wearing a $99.95 Alonza one shoulder maxi dress, which is just one piece in her new fashion line.

“It is such a thrill to open more stores, especially in the Miami Area,” Eva said. “I was born in Miami, so this city has always been dear to me.”

New York & Company announced that the Eva Mendes Collection would be expanded to 50 shop-in-shops. Additionally, the collection will be available through 19 of Mendes’ own boutiques. The former actress is offering an extensive line of products, which includes shoes, handbags, and jewelry, as well as apparel.

Eva revealed that variety isn’t the only thing she’s offering with this new fashion line. She’s also putting out a wider range of sizes, so more women can access her styles.

“It was important to me for my spring collection to include something for everyone, which is also why we are currently offering more styles and inclusive sizing from 0 to 20,” said Eva.

Eva Shares The Secret To Getting Her Body Back After Pregnancy

Talking with Shape, Ms. Mendes echoed much of what has been heard from other celebrities in revealing their secrets to getting back into peak condition when she emphasized the importance of variety. Instead of choosing a single activity to perform at 30-45 minute intervals, Mendes says she mixes things up with a number of different exercises. While she admits to preferring her runs and sprints, the actress turned fashion designer says she also incorporates weight training and squats into her workout routines.

Eva has found it difficult to make time for her workouts since having her second daughter, but she adds that having to run her children around is almost enough to make up for her lost physical activity. Having children has also inspired Mendes to start eating healthier, so she’s stopped stocking up on junk food.

Unfortunately, there’s an app for that.

“So there are no more Krispy Kremes for me to grab. But there is this app called Postmates that delivers whatever you want in minutes,” shares Mendes. “It’s almost as bad as having the food in your kitchen. Don’t laugh, but they’re on the way here right now!”

Eva is always on the go, whether she’s running her kids around town or taking care of business with her fashion collection, so she relies heavily on a good breakfast. Mendes says she tends to stick with eggs and toast, because it makes for a high protein meal and gives her a much-needed boost of energy. She adds that she’s pretty good with sticking to her healthier diet, until guests arrive to spoil everything.

“But if somebody brings over muffins or some other kind of delicious treat, I’ll eat that with my coffee instead. It’s a terrible way to begin my day, though. I really regret it later, because I just don’t have as much energy,” explains Eva Mendes. “I find that when I start out with the right source of protein, it definitely helps.”

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]