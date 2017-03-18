‘The Bachelor’: Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios Headed To ‘The Bachelorette’

The Bachelor 2017 may be over, but that doesn’t mean that fans have seen the last of runner-up Raven Gates and Season 21 bad girl Corinne Olympios. In fact, the two women were back at The Bachelor mansion together this week for a very special reason.

According to Us Weekly, The Bachelor stars Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, and “Shark Girl,” Alexis Waters, pulled up to the mansion that houses both The Bachelor women and The Bachelorette men on Friday and remained in the house for some time. The report reveals that the women arrived in a Mercedes Sprinter and visited the inhabitants of the house.

The report speculates that Raven, Corinne, and Alexis were at the Bachelor pad for a very special reason. The latest Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, started filming with her group of men on Thursday, and the three women, who became friends with Rachel during their time together on The Bachelor, may have been there to offer moral support and advice. The three women could even appear on the premiere episode as they rally around Rachel as she starts her journey to find true love, and a husband.

However, this may not be the last time Raven Gates and/or Corinne Olympios appears on The Bachelorette. If the women continue to be unlucky in love, either one of them could easily be chosen to be The Bachelorette in the future. However, before that is a possibility, Raven will be appearing on Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise this summer. Gates confirmed the big news during last week’s After The Final Rose live after-show, just moments after viewers watched Nick Viall break up with her and get engaged to Season 21 winner, Vanessa Grimaldi.

Raven revealed that she would be appearing on the show, which hosts many Bachelor and Bachelorette castoffs as they look for love with one another. There has already been a lot of talk which guys Raven would be a good match with, and fans are excited to see what the experience will bring for Gates.

Meanwhile, Bachelor fans are dying to know if Corinne Olympios will also be appearing on Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise this summer. Corinne, who was the bad girl and villain of Season 21, made it to Nick Viall’s final four, but was unable to advance any further. Since her time on the show, the blonde beauty has revealed that she and her family may be getting their own reality TV show, and that she’s been in talks with different networks about the possibility. As for participating on Paradise, Corrine says she’s not sure yet on whether or not she’ll head to Mexico to look for love on television a second time.

Meanwhile, Raven Gates and Corinne Olympios’ ex-boyfriend, Nick Viall, won’t be off of fans television screens for long either. Viall has announced that he will be participating on Season 24 of Dancing With The Stars, which is set to beginning airing on Monday. Nick has been partnered with new mom Peta Murgatroyd, and will be cheered on by his new fiance, Vanessa Grimaldi, as he tries to win the coveted mirror ball trophy. Nick, who has been known to bust a move from time to time, will have the full support of his future wife as she recently revealed that she will be moving from her home in Canada to live in the United States with the former Bachelor star.

What are your thoughts on Nick Viall’s next career move, and Raven Gates and Corinne Olympios heading to the mansion to see the newest Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay as she begins her journey?

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC/Getty Images]