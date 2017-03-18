‘The Originals’ Teasers: EP Reveals ‘The Key To Unraveling The Whole Mystery’

Warning: This article may contain spoilers for The Originals.

The Originals premiered season 4 tonight and, as expected by the season 3 finale, the new installment delivered on promises to amp things up for the entire Mikaelson clan. Even amid an ongoing conflict with one time ally Marcel (Charles Michael Davis), Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and his siblings found themselves also facing a new mystery at the hands of an unexpected new player. As The Originals‘ showrunner Michael Narducci teases what tonight’s season premiere means for the Mikaelsons and gives just a few spoilers, Charles Michael Davis opens up about his role in season 4 and how Marcel will evolve, as The Originals plays out its fourth cycle.

The Originals Boss Michael Narducci On A New Mystery And A New Hope

Evil walks with us…always and forever. #TheOriginals premieres March 17 at 8/7c on The CW. A post shared by The Originals (@theoriginals) on Feb 17, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

Interviewing Mr. Narducci, TV Line quickly rehashed tonight’s episode, which had Marcel torturing Klaus and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) working on reviving the remainder of the Mikaelson siblings, before leading into the most compelling part of the episode. Just before closing out this first season 4 episode, The Originals teased a new mystery, possibly a new threat, through Hope’s fanciful drawings.

It might have just been a child expressing her creativity, but for the fact that Hope’s drawings paralleled images seen throughout New Orleans.

“It’s sort of the key to unraveling the whole mystery of the season,” The Originals‘ executive producer, Michael Narducci, says.

The symbol drawn by Hope in The Originals is something seen throughout history and mythology. Termed the ouroboros, the image involves a serpent wound around in the form of a circle with the head eating the tail. Traditionally, the ouroboros is symbolic of the cycle of renewal and rebirth in an eternal cycle.

“Hope is starting to dream about that symbol, and now it’s appearing in the form of graffiti throughout the city,” Narducci says of the symbol within the context of The Originals.

The Originals Teasers Reveal That Marcel Is Still A Problem

Talking with TV Guide, Charles Michael Davis shares a history of Klaus and Marcel that focuses on rivalry and bitter resentment, even when they have been allied against the same threats in the past. The Originals star suggests that the two dominant vampires have spent centuries nurturing this animosity, instead of dealing with the root problems. As a result, events have escalated, producing a series of violent encounters in which either Marcel or Klaus has the upper hand.

The Originals often presents new threats, while a pre-existing situation already has everyone stretched to their limits and Davis reveals that season 4 is no different in that respect. Though he doesn’t make any connection to Hope’s ouroboros sketches, Charles does suggest that some new faces will bring with them a history that goes back further than Marcel’s life as a vampire and may even have originated long before the Mikaelson family.

“They are going to come in with demands or stories that he has no real relationship with and probably has to think on the fly,” The Originals star explains. “He’ll have to get real creative. That’s one of the great things you’ll get to see in the first few episodes and throughout Season 4, just how creative he can be.”

Stepping outside the context of the story of The Originals, Davis says there are episodes that stand out for him in season 4, because of what has been happening behind the scenes. First and foremost, Charles is excited for episode 7 to air, because that was his directorial debut. He also teases that new faces will be coming to The Originals in that installment.

Charles also shared that Joseph Morgan and Daniel Gillies directed episodes of The Originals in season 4.

Episode 2 of The Originals will air on March 24 on the CW network.

[Featured Image by CW]