Jason Pierre-Paul Confirms $62 Million Deal With New York Giants

Jason Pierre-Paul confirmed a $62 million contract with the New York Giants just hours after chastising the media for reporting that he and the team had agreed to the deal. Pierre-Paul’s contract is for four years and guarantees him $40 million.

Jason took issue with a Tweet by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport stating that the defensive end and the Giants had come to an agreement before Pierre-Paul had actually inked the deal.

The #Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul, who agreed on a 4-year deal, have been through a LOT over the years. It took a lot of trust. Cool ending — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017

What the heck is people talking about I ain't sign nothing. — Jason Pierre-Paul (@UDWJPP) March 17, 2017

That's New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong. — Jason Pierre-Paul (@UDWJPP) March 17, 2017

This isn’t Pierre-Paul’s first time taking the media to task. In February of 2016, according to NBC, Jason sued ESPN and Adam Schefter for illegally obtaining and releasing his medical records following a fireworks accident.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Pierre-Paul suffered significant damage to his hand when a firework exploded on July 4, 2015. At the time, there were ethical concerns as to how ESPN was able to obtain Jason’s medical records indicating that Pierre-Paul’s injury required amputation of his right index finger.

Jason, who was still in contract re-negotiation when suffering the fireworks injury, first sued the hospital for violating his HIPAA rights and after reaching a settlement in that matter, moved on to ESPN and Schefter. Schefter had actually posted a photo of Jason’s medical records on social media. Pierre-Paul had been waiting to share information of his injury with the Giants until he knew what the long term prognosis was, but with Schefter’s release of information, it jeopardized Jason’s future with the team.

The Giants did eventually bring Pierre-Paul back and he made his way back on to the field in November of 2015. While some questioned if the talented player would be able to keep up the pace, Jason impressed his teammates and fans.

Though he is still working his way back to reach his peak level of 2011 stats in which Jason achieved 16.5 sacks, Pierre-Paul showed some stellar improvement in 2016. Jason recorded seven sacks and three forced fumbles as he adjusted to the special glove made for his injured hand.

Today’s deal with the Giants includes a $20 million signing bonus and ranks Pierre-Paul as the second highest paid defensive end in the NFL. According to the NFL, Pierre-Paul had received the non-exclusive franchise tag from the Giants last month as they tried to hammer out negotiations. This was the second time in his career with the Giants that Jason had received the tag.

On the New York Giants official website, Jason Pierre-Paul admitted he was thrilled to have the opportunity to stay with the team who drafted him in 2010.

“This is where I wanted to be. I couldn’t imagine me being anywhere else. I’m back for four years and I’m ready to get after it,” Pierre-Paul said. “It means a lot to me, because I started here, and obviously I want to finish here. I’ve seen a lot of guys come and go, especially in my (draft) class. I’m the only one left in my class here. It means a lot. We won a Super Bowl here, and I’m looking forward to putting a fifth trophy in the case.”

While the New York Giants defense ranked 10th last season, they appeared to be carrying the team which struggled in 25th place on offense. The defense helped the team finish with a record of 11 and 5. Following their post-season loss to Green Bay, Pierre-Paul admitted at the that he had no desire to make another one year deal, stating he had proved himself post-injury. With the new deal signed, sealed, and delivered, the Giants and Pierre-Paul will now focus on 2017’s Super Bowl run.

[Featured image by Ron Schwane/AP Images.]