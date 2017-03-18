Melania In Red Coat, Gloves, $575 Shoes: Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Trip No. 5 [Photos]

Melania and Mr. Trump held hands as Barron walked behind the couple. The Trumps arrived in West Palm Beach on Friday afternoon. From there, Mr. and Mrs. Trump and Barron went to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Mr. Trump raised a fist in the air for photographers as Melania and Barron and President Trump walked to the presidential motorcade. With Mar-a-Lago being dubbed Trump’s “Winter White House,” it wasn’t a big surprise that President Trump would head there with his family for the weekend.
Melania’s red coat had a sweeping cut that billowed and blew in the wind as Mr. Trump helped Mrs. Trump aboard the aircraft.
Mr. Trump and Barron may have worn darker navy-blue colors, but it was Melania’s red coat-dress that got most of the attention. Folks on social media are noting that Mrs. Trump chose to red instead of green for the day. The red coat-dress was designed for Mrs. Trump by Alice Roi, who also designed the matching red leather belt and red gloves donned by Melania as well.
Alice Roi is the same designer that Melania chose to wear in January during the National Prayer Service, one day following President Trump’s inauguration.
To go along with her red coat-dress, Mrs. Trump wore Gucci sunglasses and Jimmy Choo high heels.
The tall and tan suede heels by Choo were priced at $575, according to the Daily Mail.
The shoes are Jimmy Choo Anouk Suede Pumps, described as Italian-made pumps with a suede upper portion and a leather sole. The shoes enjoyed a 5-inch lacquered heel.
Meanwhile, it was a rare occasion for Barron to be spotted at the White House. It represented the first time that Barron was photographed walking across the White House lawn to join his parents aboard Marine One.
Earlier on Friday, Barron was able to spend time in the White House, where he and Melania will move in June. Barron’s birthday is Monday, and the First Son will be 11 years of age that day.
Reactions like the ones below are being published to social media about Melania’s red coat.
Ronda Pattan Beimel: “Poor Barron he looks so bored with his new life.”
Elizabeth Landry: “She’s stunning!”
Karen Schmidt Ryan: “I wonder how many meals on wheels that outfit on her would be????”
Patrish Ikekhide: “That dress is killer!”
Dalal Battikha Gibara: “She is so elegant.”
Kimberly Edmonds: “Another useless trip how many vacations is this. What a joke.”
Karim Atarzada: “In other news one out of five kids in this country goes to bed hungry.”
Brittany Land: “In other news, Flint still doesn’t have clean water…”
Betty Benjamin: “What a beautiful family.”
Haze Campugan Kangen: “I love her red jacket.”
Staay C Campbell: “Lovely attire.”
Russ Godfrey: “Good for her. She’s wearing gloves.”
Karen Martinez Dixon: “Now he wants to hold hands.”
Jason Carey: “Stunning First Lady, reminds me of Jackie O Wow!”
Diane Augustus: “She’s a good mother and I think this new position is a bit uncomfortable for her. But realistically, how could she not steal the show?”