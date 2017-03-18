Dylan Penn, Sean Penn’s Daughter, Sex Tape Released? “Fappening” Strikes Again?

Dylan Penn may have to add her name to the list of female celebrities who were hacked this week.

Gossip Cop reports that there’s a sex tape circling around the Internet and the woman in it looks a lot like the model/ actress who also happens to be Sean Penn and Robin Wright’s daughter.

According to Gossip Cop, during the short clip a woman can be seen masturbating on a bed. The video reportedly look like it was filmed by the woman on her laptop, as she’s seen adjusting it at times. During the video, her face is only visible for a brief moment.

Can't get out of bed ☔️ @fredericauerbach ???? A post shared by Dylan Penn (@iamdylanpenn) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:32pm PST

But there are some salacious pictures out too. As Gossip Cop reports, the woman who looks like Penn is clothed in some of them while in others, she is completely nude. In others, she is exposing her breasts by lifting her bra alongside another woman.

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Site That Posted Amanda Seyfried Nude Photos Claims To Read Qur’an For Guidance

Sean Penn’s Daughter, Dylan, Sounds Off On Madonna Rumors

Harry Styles Has A Crush On Dylan Penn: Maybe Harry Has Found His Hollywood Mentor In Sean Penn

Dylan Penn On Charlize Theron: ‘She’s A Powerhouse!’

Video:Amanda Seyfried Secretly Ties The Knot With Thomas Sadoski

Photo by @hudsonphoto for @lofficielitalia A post shared by Dylan Penn (@iamdylanpenn) on Jul 7, 2015 at 11:46pm PDT

As Inquisitr previously reported, if the photos and videos are of Dylan Penn she will be the third female celebrity to have her private photos leaked to the Internet this week.

Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson are the two other actresses who had their privacy breached in this way. Nude photos of Amanda were shared with the public on social media sites and published on a celebrity porn site called Celeb Jihad.

Amanda Seyfried’s lawyers served the site with a cease and desist letter threatening legal action if the photos were not removed.

“These photographs are believed to have been leaked, i.e., wrongfully obtained by a third party or parties without Ms. Seyfried’s knowledge or consent,” the letter read.

According to the text of the letter, the leak represents at “at a minimum, copyright infringement, violation of Ms. Seyfried’s right of privacy under applicable law, and tortious conduct under state and common law,” Seyfried’s attorneys claim.

As for Emma Watson’s leaked photos, luckily for her they weren’t nudes but private photos taken at a fitting with a stylist.

These recent celebrity hacks are being called the Fappening 2.0. The first Fappening took place in 2014 when a large number of female celebrities’ ICloud and Gmail accounts were breached resulting in a dump of private, mostly nude, photos leaking on the Internet. Some of the celebrities affected included Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna.

One of the hackers behind the first leak, Ryan Collins, 36,was charged and sentenced to 18 months in prison, CNET reports. He pleaded guilty to one count of “unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information.”

He gained access to 50 ICloud accounts and 72 Gmail accounts through an elaborate phishing scheme. The photos were then shared on forums like Reddit and 4chan. According to CNET, Collins also ran a scam where he would convince aspiring models to send him nude photos.

Ready for summer? @ermannoscervino A post shared by Dylan Penn (@iamdylanpenn) on Jun 17, 2015 at 11:15pm PDT

Dylan Penn,25, is a model and actress. Born to celebrity parents in Los Angeles, she has appeared in films like Condemned(2015) and Elvis & Nixon (2016), according to her IMDB profile.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/ Getty Images]